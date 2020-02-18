Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The official countdown for Love Island 2020 has begun – there are literally a couple of days until the winter series finish now!

The Islanders will be soon ending their summer adventures in the South African villa as the finale of the ITV2 dating series will air live this Sunday (February 23rd).

If you want to watch the finale on the big screen, you’re lucky because there will be screenings at a number of cinemas, as well as independent places.

So here’s everything you need to know, including where you can watch the finale and how to get cinema tickets.

Where can you watch Love Island 2020 finale?

There are a number of places you can get tickets from. These include cinemas and some independent locations. Here are some of the confirmed places so far:

IMC Cinemas

The Curtain Member’s Club (independent place)

Boxpark Croydon (independent place)

IMC Cinemas

Those living in Ireland can get their tickets for the Love Island 2020 finale at IMC Cinemas.

IMC Cinemas will be screening the live finale from selected cinemas in the country. You can also opt for a meal deal option (€7.50), which comes with a ticket, popcorn and your choice of a drink.

Head here to reserve your tickets now.

More cinema screenings

There are no other cinema screenings confirmed at the moment.

The 2019 series of Love Island was broadcast at Showcase Cinemas in a number of different cities across the UK. However, the cinema chain released a statement on the website, saying that they won’t be screening the finale this year.

The Curtain Member’s Club

The Curtain Member’s Club is part of The Curtain – a five-star hotel based in Shoreditch, London.

So those of you living in London can head to the members club to enjoy a private screening of the Love Island 2020 finale. You’ll also be quizzed on the winter series and get free popcorn.

You can reserve your ticket here.

Boxpark Croydon

Boxpark in Croydon is a pop-up mall which will be live screening the finale for free. Head on their website for more information.

