Love Island 2023 is in full force and as the cast cracks on to find their summer love, Reality Titbit looks into how compatible they are according to their zodiac signs.

Following Love Island season 10’s return on June 5, the UK has reunited over the hilarious meme-able moments and Maya Jama‘s jaw-dropping looks.

We’re only four days in but bombshells have already walked through the door, starting with Zachariah Noble on day 1.

The original ITV cast includes the daughter of a Coronation Street actress, a model with links to Brad Pitt, and the series’ first Nepalese islander, but what are their zodiac signs and what do they potentially suggest about their compatibility?

Love Island cast 2023 and zodiac signs explored

Ruchee Gurung

Age: 24

Job: Beautician

Instagram: @rucheewawo

Birthday: September 5, 1998

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Fun fact: She was born in Hong Kong but raised in Kathmandu, Nepal

Ruchee is of Nepalese ethnicity, admitting she is “proud” to represent her culture.

“There hasn’t been anyone that looks quite like me,” she said. “But also being from Nepal, it’s such a small country, and usually if someone is on TV its Vietnamese, Filipino or Chinese but being from such a small country I am so happy and proud to represent.”

As of day four, Ruchee is the shortest female islander in the villa but has a large personality and hopes to find someone that will “put her in her place”.

The public paired her with Mehdi Edno but the couple admitted there was no chemistry between them.

However, with Medhi being a Capricorn, their star signs are said to be very complementary. Earth signs Virgo and Capricorn are believed to be highly compatible in a romantic relationship due to their harmony.

Molly Marsh

Age: 21

Job: Musical theatre performer and social media creator

Instagram: @mollygracemarsh

Birthday: August 26, 2001

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Fun fact: Her mum is Coronation Street actress Janet Marsh

Performer Molly caught the eye of Love Island bosses during the 2023 winter series when she visited for a social media job.

To her delight, the public coupled her up with Mitchel Taylor, and they’re seemingly the strongest couple so far.

Mitchel is a Gemini, suggesting that he prefers spontaneity and a laidback approach to life, while Virgos thrive in perfection and order. At first glance, the signs may be incompatible due to their different habits but can eventually balance each other out.

It is reportedly not the most compatible zodiac match but it’s not the worst.

Catherine Agbaje

Age: 22

Job: Commercial real estate agent

Instagram: @catherine_agbaje

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Fun fact: Her dream islander is season 5’s Ovie Soko

Irish real estate agent Catherine was paired with Andre Furtado on day 1 but was stolen by first bombshell Zachariah Noble.

Andre is a Taurus and according to astrologer Clarisse Monahan, Capricorns and Taurus’ “can be the ultimate power couple” since the former can offer stability, while the latter will encourage intimacy. However, Capricorns are believed to “have sex for the sake of having sex.”

Catherine’s new pair, Zachariah, is a Gemini, which is initially considered to be a poor match for Capricorns. That being said, their similar intellect and ability to view situations objectively makes them a good pairing for short term romances.

Ella Thomas

Age: 23

Job: Model

Instagram: @ellathomas_

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Fun fact: Ella met Brad Pitt while working as an extra on the set of World War Z

Model Ella was coupled with Tyrique Hyde, who she had met before but he didn’t recognise her – awkward!

Tyrique is an Aries, a slow-moving earth sign that enjoys the comfort zone. Taurus’, however, prefers adventure, meaning the pair is not the best match. Their different approaches to expressing emotions can also be an obstacle: an Aries is much more expressive, while a Taurus tends to bottle up their feelings.

Jess Harding

Age: 22

Job: Aesthetics practitioner

Instagram: @jesshardingox

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Fun fact: Lunch boxes give her the ick – buy a Tesco meal deal instead

Like Ruchee and Mehdi, Jess and George Fensom are currently in a friendship couple. That’s not the only thing they have in common; the latter pair is also a Virgo and Capricorn, so overall they are believed to be a highly compatible match.

Here’s hoping they find each other down the line.

Mehdi Edno

Age: 26

Job: Communications manager

Instagram: @mehdiedno

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Fun fact: He’s hoping his French will have the girls swooning

Originally from Bordeaux, Franch, Mehdi has a soft spot for brunettes, but he’s ultimately searching for someone with a great personality.

As a Capricorn, a Virgo is his best match, but seeing as things hasn’t worked out with Ruchee, his next best shot is with an Aries islander.

André Furtado

Age: 21

Job: Clothing brand entrepreneur

Instagram: @dre.furtado

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Fun fact: His first language is Portuguese

Andre had good banter with Catherine before she was stolen by Zachariah, so as a single man, he should search for a Cancer islander.

Tyrique Hyde

Age: 24

Job: Semi-professional footballer

Instagram: @tyriquehyde

Zodiac sign: Aries

Fun fact: He has a lightning bolt tattoo on his left ear to symbolise strength as he is deaf in his right ear

Things are going well between Ella and Tyrique despite the athlete forgetting they had met before. In his defence, she had a completely different hair colour.

Tyrique, an Aries, is expected to find his perfect match in a Gemini but no girls in the villa currently identify with this sign.

George Fensom

Age: 24

Job: Business development executive

Instagram: @georgefensom

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Fun fact: His ideal woman is Megan Fox, but wants to have a laugh with The Chase’s Anne Hegerty

Capricorn George’s most compatible star signs are Virgos and Taurus’, but should stay away from Cancers.

Mitchel Taylor

Age: 26

Job: Gas engineer

Instagram: @mitcheltaylor_

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Fun fact: He’s looking for The One in the villa

Mitchel is a self-proclaimed “picky” dater, but things are going swimmingly with Molly. Professional astrologer Stina Garbis claims Geminis and Virgos, like Molly, “may be better off as close friends, like siblings, instead of lovers.”

He is a Gemini, so his most compatible star signs are Libras and Aquarius’.

Zachariah Noble

Age: 25

Job: Personal trainer and basketball player

Instagram: @zachariah_noble97

Birthday: June 13, 1997

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Fun fact: His half-sister, Snoochie Shy – real name Cheyenne Davide – appeared on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 and is friends with Maya Jama.

Zach is paired with Catherine but as a Gemini, his best match is with an Aquarius or Libra. His predicted worst match is a Virgo.