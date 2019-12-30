Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

Ever listen to an advert and can’t get the song out of your head? You walk around for days wondering where you’ve heard it before.

Recently this was the case for the new Love Island advert song. The promotional advert which features ex-host Caroline Flack and a bunch of party-goers enjoying the sun.

It’s one of those songs which you can’t get enough of and is full of those feel-good vibes. So what is the song in question, who is it by and where can you listen to it?

What is that Love Island advert song 2020?

The song which is used in the advert is called Piece Of Your Heart and was released in February 2019.

The song reached 02 in the UK charts and spent 35 weeks in the charts 10 of which were in the top 10.

Who is Piece of Your Heart by?

Piece Of Your Heart produced by Italian production trio consisting of Matt Madwill, Simon de Jano and Luke Degree. The song was in collaboration with British production trio Goodboys. Who are Joshua Grimmett, Johannes Shore & Ethan Shore.

The part which built the song was an idea inspired by Josh speaking through the talk box, saying to the other members “sorry just quickly…?” This was then decided they should add this in before the drop.

The Italian based trio met the Goodboys through a mutual friend and they had great fun making house music together.

Where can I listen to it?

The question you’ve all been waiting for, you can listen to Piece of Your Heart on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Deezer and more. The full list of places to download the song can be found on Meduza Ink.

To watch the official music video for the song check out the video on YouTube:

LOVE ISLAND WILL BE ON YOUR SCREENS ON WEEKDAYS AND SUNDAYS THROUGHOUT JANUARY.

