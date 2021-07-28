Love Island letter explained: When the postcard was last sent and why it stopped!











This year’s Casa Amor brought back a twist: the Love Island letter. We explored which series the postcard was last sent, and why it stopped.

Since the boys had to make a sneaky exit for Casa Amor, viewers have erupted with shock after some boys seem to have turned their heads.

It spans across fans wanting to enter the villa to tell Millie Court what Liam has been getting up to, and accusing Jake of being a game player.

Following all of the challenges, such as raunchy race, the main villa – where the OG girls are – received a letter which left Chloe open-mouthed.

What is the Love Island letter?

The Love Island letter usually shows unfaithful events in Casa Amor

The postcard is likely to show the boys kissing girls in Casa Amor, or lying in bed with them, as seen in previous seasons.

However, sometimes the producers make the photos or videos misleading, which can make the Islanders think their other half has been unfaithful.

This year is the largest size the postcard has ever been – in A3!

When did they last do Love Island postcard?

The Love Island postcard was last sent in series four (2018)

The postcard addition was first launched in series three, which long-time viewers of the ITV2 show may remember.

Amber Davies and her fellow Islanders were shown photos of Kem Cetinay kissing Chyna, while the other boys were lying in bed with new girls.

Then in series four, Dani Dyer received a misleading video of Jack Fincham, reacting to his ex walking into Casa Amor, leading her to think he cheated.

It has been three years since the show has sent a postcard between villas, and fans are loving its return – while anticipating the upcoming drama.

Why did they stop Love Island postcard?

The postcard or video stopped being sent in 2019, leaving Islanders “in the dark” about what their partner is doing

A source told The Sun Online in 2019: “This year, Islanders won’t get a video or a postcard from the other villa – leaving them completely in the dark over who has stayed loyal and who has been cheating.

“So that means their imaginations will be running wild – nobody will be any the wiser who has had their head turned.

“Anything can happen in the recoupling – it’s going to be explosive when the villas reunite.”

This meant that they will entered the re-coupling ceremony completely blind, which left Shaughna Phillips and Amber Davies single.

It is not the only part of Love Island that has been removed over time.

Another includes when a lie detector test would be used to ask each Islander questions to see if they were telling the truth or not.

