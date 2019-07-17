Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Harley Brash was one of three new additions to Love Island series 5 on Tuesday, July 17th.

The stunning blonde had her eye on Ovie while India Reynolds went on a date with Chris.

The two girls and Amber’s nice surprise in the form of Greg O’Shea have been thrown into the competition to mix things up as the dating show draws closer to the final.

All three of the Love Island newcomers are good looking, of course. But there’s one thing about Harley that viewers can’t stop talking about.

So, what’s going on with Harley’s mouth on Love Island? Here’s everything you need to know!

Love Island: Who is Harley Brash?

The stunning blonde who set foot on Love Island with the hope of bagging herself pro basketball player Ovie Soko works as an estate agent.

She’s just 20 years old and comes from the same place as Love Island OG Amber Gill – Newcastle!

But it looks like it’s less Geordie Shore for Harley and more The Only Way is Essex as she’s good friends with Essex girl Zara McDermott, Adam Collard and Ellie Brown according to The Sun.

Love Island: Harley’s mouth

Harley sashayed her way onto our screens during episode 38 of Love Island 2019.

Sporting a lime green dress, loosely curled hair and natural-looking makeup, Harley was onto a winner with her look.

But one thing that viewers weren’t so sure about was Harley’s ‘unruly’ mouth. It seemed to have a mind of its own as she laughed and joked around with Ovie on their date.

It’s safe to say that Harley has probably had lip filler as old Instagram photos show her with a less plumped pout. (You can follow her @harley_brash)

She told The Sun that she thinks her best feature is her lips and said she gets “complimented on them all the time”.

Harley Brash’s mouth on Twitter

In true Twitter style, during episode 38, Harley got some stick online for her mouth.

It seems it’s no safe place going into that Love Island villa with heaps of criticism coming your way whatever you look like!

One Twitter user wrote: “I am sorry but why does Harley speak so heavily with her teeth. Put them away please I am not your dentist”. Another added: “Nah Harley looks like she’s been playing that “speak out” game for hours”.

