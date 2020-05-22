Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

When it comes to summer dating shows, Love Island is definitely at the top of the charts.

The series has marked a milestone this year, celebrating 15 years since the original series launched back in 2005.

Love Island got rebooted in the UK in 2015 and went on to several international spin-off formats, including in the US, Australia, Germany and others.

Season 2 of Love Island USA was supposed to premiere on Thursday, May 21st. However, viewers across the pond were disappointed after switching on CBS only to find that the show has been cancelled.

Why didn’t season 2 of Love Island USA start?

Season 2 of Love Island USA didn’t premiere due to the pandemic crisis around the world. The series was initially planned to air on May 21st but producers are now looking for different options to make the second series happen.

According to Deadline, Love Island bosses are currently exploring different locations for the series since they might not be able to film in Fiji where season 1 was shot.

If the series gets filmed in the US, the show might premiere at some point this summer.

Love Island USA’s narrator Matthew Hoffman took to Twitter to say that he can’t wait for the dating show to return.

Tonight would have been the launch of @loveislandusa Season 2. I cannot wait to return to that padded, windowless room, and celebrate love with you all soon! In the meantime, Season 1 is available for your binging pleasure on @cbsallaccess ! Stay safe friends and see you soon❤️🌴 pic.twitter.com/qKMx5BjRu4 — Matthew Hoffman (@MATTHEWHOFFMAN1) May 22, 2020

Love Island USA: Season 2 start date

It remains unconfirmed when Love Island USA will return for its second series.

If the show goes ahead this summer, producers should be already planning castings and filming locations.

The initial stages of a dating show like Love Island takes a good few months, so let’s hope that show’s bosses are already working on it.

Fans react on Twitter

Quite naturally viewers at home were left gutted that the dating show didn’t return as planned.

Many organised their schedules to fit in five nights a week of Love Island for the next few weeks.

Well, you can catch up with the first series until season 2 arrives. And Too Hot to Handle is still on Netflix you guys…

Love Island USA season 2 was supposed to premiere today💔💔💔 — Cool T (@Tina_Abenaxoxo) May 21, 2020

Love Island USA S2 was supposed to start tonight. DAMN YOU COVID 😫🖕🏻🖕🏻 — megan 🐊 (@megator93) May 22, 2020

I just can't stop thinking about how the new season of Love Island USA was supposed to air tonight 😭💔 — Rianne Himmelman (@riannehimmelman) May 21, 2020

