How to buy the Love Island water bottle 2021 - Twitter reacts to new look!











Love Island has released its official new water bottle for 2021 – and it wasn’t long before Twitter drank up the opinions of the UK public.

Each year, the popular ITV2 dating show sees contestants hydrate themselves in the sun regularly, while often being pulled for a chat.

Whether they are gathering around the firepit or shouting ‘I’ve got a text’, each Islander is usually armed with a personalised water bottle.

However, viewers don’t have to miss out themselves, as they can get in on the action by purchasing their own water bottle for the warmer months.

What is the 2021 Love Island water bottle?

This year’s bottle design has a slimmer design and white matte finish.

Judging by the unpredictable British weather, it’s pretty perfect for summer here, as it is suitable for both hot and cold drinks.

You can personalise the bottle with your name, like the contestants. Basically, you can kind of pretend you were on Love Island with no air time.

It is double-walled and made of stainless steel. You can just twist on the flip straw lid for cold drinks or the hook carabiner lid for something hotter.

Love Island bottle 2021: Twitter reactions

Looking through Twitter, it’s clear that there are many people in favour of the new 2021 water bottle.

It was trending throughout July 6th, after fans were encouraged to create posters to show that the water bottles are a key item.

Twitter account One Minute Briefs are offering the poster winner £500 in cash, while the top six entries bag a free personalised Love Island bottle.

But there are a few on social media who do not understand the excitement.

One person said: “what in the tarnation is a #LoveIslandWaterBottle back in my day i would have use a paper bag to carry my water.”

However, a show fan wrote: “The water bottle that’s everyone’s type.”

I will be singing Katy Perry all day now 🎶#LoveIslandWaterBottle is THE key item for any @LoveIsland fan!!@OneMinuteBriefs pic.twitter.com/HTdf77YPkM — Emma (@budge_emma) July 6, 2021

How to buy Love Island 2021 water bottle

All you have to do is head to the official Love Island merchandise site.

Select the ‘Bottles’ option on the top left, and click on the far left item called ‘NEW! Official Love Island Insulated Water Bottle – Personalised‘.

Each 2021 bottle costs £20, and comes in orange, blue or pink.

Then, enter your name, add to your basket, enter delivery and payment details, and you should have your perfect (bottle) match on its way.

Screenshot: Love Island water bottle 2021, Love Island Shop website

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

