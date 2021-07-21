Love Island: Where is Georgia Townend from? Farm and Australian roots explored!











Georgia Townend is set to strut her stuff into the villa, as one of three new bombshells on Love Island 2021. We looked into her home roots.

With her eyes on Hugo Hammond, who has not yet found his perfect match in any of the girls there, she will be hoping to pull him for a chat.

Usually, the Islanders are questioned about where they come from, and if they get closer to anyone, might open up about their hobbies.

After a scroll on her Instagram, Reality Titbit found that she regularly goes farming to look after animals, and that she isn’t just British.

LOVE ISLAND: Who does Kaz Kamwi model for? Job and net worth

Meet Your 2021 Islanders! | Love Island BridTV 2838 Meet Your 2021 Islanders! | Love Island 810090 810090 center 22403

Where is Georgia Townend from?

Georgia is from Essex

The marketing executive, 28, currently lives in Essex.

However, she is often seen going on private planes to travel around the world, such as to Monaco and Australia.

From sitting on a yacht in Monaco, to gracing the sands on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Georgia is clearly well-travelled, but mainly stays in Essex.

Her sister Brodie currently works in Chelmsford, so it is thought that they both live in that specific area of Essex.

Ngl but I feel like the new bombshell Georgia and Hugo would get on very well like they look so suited #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dIIlGB1rJo — idk (@niyat43796259) July 20, 2021

Georgia from Love Island: Farm

Georgia may be a marketing executive by day, but she often spends her free time visiting farms and animals.

Farming spots – where horses and goats live – that the new Islander has been seen at includes Halifax in West Yorkshire, and in Cobham, Surrey.

She also visited the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, in Australia, in early 2019.

Much like dates that have taken place in Love Island, Georgia can ride horses, and has been getting snapshots with goats since 2015!

FASHION: Inside Danny Bibby’s clothing brand ‘Kramclo’

Is Georgia Townend Australian?

Yes, Georgia is British-Australian

She proudly states “GB AU” in her Instagram bio.

Her sister Brodie posted a photo of the pair of them together, with the caption: “Nice to have my professional photographer in town.”

This was taken on Tallebudgera Beach in January 2019, so it is possible that Georgia may have moved to Essex permanently since then.

Someone commented “Essex crew coming for you” on one of their photos together in 2016, suggesting they have lived in the UK for several years.

It could also be that she regularly travels to and from Australia, where she appears to visit every now and again, as her profile shows.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK