The winter love in the Love Island villa is over now after the 2020 series finished last weekend.

After six weeks of searching for romance, Sunday night (February 23rd) saw Paige Turley and Finn Tapp crowned the winners as they scooped the £50,000 cash prize.

Once the live finale aired on ITV2, host Laura Whitmore was joined by the Islanders for an afterparty in the Cape Town villa.

Here’s what happened at the wrap party according to the presenter’s Instagram who shared behind-the-scenes snaps.

Love Island 2020 wrap party

Shortly after the credits started rolling, Laura Whitmore took behind the cameras to snap an image with the Love Island 2020 winners Paige and Finn.

Laura shared a set of pictures from the wrap party, including one group photo with the finalists of the series.

The Love Island host also took a picture with the runners up Luke T and Siannise and a selfie with Demi and Jess. Have a look at the lovely snaps down below.

The wrap party was 20 minutes

Following the finale on Sunday, Laura posted a note on one of her Instagram Stories saying that the afterparty lasted only 20 minutes. The Love Island host urged tabloids to check their facts right and report responsibly.

“Little note to tabloids…The boozy wrap party with Islanders was a 20 min drink and a cuddle as they’re still on lockdown and we’re 2 hours ahead so came off air at 1.30 am,” she explained.

“Adrenaline and emotions were high. In light of everything let’s try to get facts right,” Laura’s post finished.

After the Love Island 2020 wrap party

Looking at the Instagram profiles of the show’s finalists, the Islanders haven’t been granted access to their accounts just yet. Their posts since the Sunday finale are still published by other people.

Meanwhile, Laura and Iain Stirling are currently on a safari, enjoying the warm weather in South Africa.

