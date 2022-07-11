Adam Collard's age may shock Love Island fans who assume he's 'about 37'













Adam Collard shocked everyone during Love Island’s July 10th episode when he was revealed as a bombshell heading into this year’s villa. Longtime Love Island fans will recognise Newcastle-born Adam from his time on the show in series 4. What may shock Love Island fans even more is Adam Collard’s age.

The fact that Adam is a returning Islander has many viewers asking questions about how old he is. So, let’s find out more about Adam, including his age and how old he was when he joined Love Island the first time around.

Adam Collard is not a newbie to Love Island

Throw it back to Love Island season 4, and guess who is walking through the villa doors? It’s Adam Collard!

The Newcastle lad is no stranger to grafting, getting texts and recoupling as he did it all before in 2018.

Adam was coupled up with Rosie Williams, Zara McDermott and Darylle Sargeant before being kicked out of the villa.

He had a relationship with Zara McDermott until February 2019 and she’s now moved on with Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson.

Fans guess that Adam is ‘about 37’

At the end of Love Island series 8 episode 35, it was revealed that series 4 cast member, Adam, was heading into the villa as a newbie. This prompted many Love Island viewers to take to their keyboards and ask lots of questions about how old Adam is.

One Love Island fan tweeted: “Not Adam back in love island the kids about 37 years of age”.

Another said that Adam was giving “grandfather energy” and more tweeted: “Surely Adam is age is past the cap? Right, @LoveIsland RIGHT?!”

What is Adam Collard’s age?

In 2018, Adam was 22 years old. Now, he’s venturing into the Love Island villa for season 8 and he’s 26.

The personal trainer and gym director was born in October, 1995. Famous Birthdays reports that Adam celebrates his birthday on October 26th, making him a Scorpio.

Since his time on Love Island in 2018 ended, Adam has been sculpting his own body as well as many of his clients and gym-goers. He runs Newcastle gym Sculpt Fitness and also has a podcast, The Lift Laugh Life Podcast.

The Love Island 2022 newbie has 937K followers on Instagram (@adamcollard) and writes in his bio: “I help people look good and feel great.”

