Afia Tonkmor is 25 and ready for a summer romance on Love Island

Afia Tonkmor. So, let's find out more about Love Island 2022 star Afia, including her age, job, Instagram and more.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Afia Tonkmor.

Who is Afia Tonkmor?

Entering the Love Island villa during episode 3 is Afia Tonkmor.

She hails from London and works as a Lounge Host at a Private Members Club.

Afia writes on Instagram that she’s a “kale enthusiast” and she often tags herself at vegan foodie spots on the ‘gram.

Love Island: Afia’s age explored

Afia Tonkmor is 25 years old and, judging by her Instagram page, she celebrates her birthday in June.

The Love Island bombshell is ready to have the summer of a lifetime, speaking to ITV, she said: “It just seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet someone, have an amazing summer, just have so much fun and have a bit of a summer romance as well.“

Speaking of what she’s like in relationships, Afia revealed that she falls in love very quickly. She added: “…two dates I am like, ‘OMG I am obsessed with this boy, he’s everything’.“

Exploring Afia’s Instagram page

Luxury lounge host Afia says she thinks that the boys in the villa will find her smile her most attractive asset and she’s all smiles on her IG page.

Looking at Afia’s Instagram page, she’s got all the poses, angles and outfits of the day on point and it seems that she loves a good holiday as she can be seen tagged in Barcelona and Ibiza.

Afia is often pictured wining and dining in posh spots in London and Manchester and won an award at work in 2022 for being the “most positive“, so the Islanders can expect some great energy when Afia joins the villa in episode 3.

