Love Islander Amber Beckford works as a nanny but her Instagram oozes style

Islanders from all walks of life, from paramedics to models, Michael Owen’s daughter to estate agents are ready for a summer of love. So, let’s find out more about one of this year’s contestants and get to know Amber Beckford on Instagram.

Who is Love Island’s Amber?

Amber Beckford is a 24-year-old Love Island 2022 contestant who hails from London.

She is ready and raring to go into the villa and said to ITV that she’s “wanting to look for a boyfriend.“

One thing that’s a big no-no for Amber is men who show off. Speaking to ITV, she said that she doesn’t “like flashy, showy-offy guys“, she suggests that they simply should “just have a personality” and make her laugh.

Speaking of a past dating experience that gave her the ick, Amber said: “There was this one guy and he was trying to purposefully show off his car keys and we were literally in the middle of a restaurant!“

Love Island: Amber is a nanny

Twenty-four-year-old Amber works as a nanny, but she’s no Mary Poppins, Amber is oozing style and adds that she can be opinionated.

She wants to bring fun to the Love Island villa and “have some chit chat with the girls“.

Amber is used to having patience with children, but when it comes to adults she said her patience can wear thin, adding “…adults, they annoy me!“

Amber Beckford has a super-glam Instagram

Love Island’s Amber Beckford can be found on Instagram with over 4.3K followers at the time of writing, but that number is surely set to skyrocket once she appears on the ITV2 show. Find Amber under the handle @amberbeckford.

Judging by her Instagram page, Amber lives the high life and she can be seen on yachts in Dubai, helicopters, in Cannes and dining at expensive restaurants.

Amber is a Gemini and her Instagram oozes style and glamour. As per Cosmopolitan, Geminis are known for exuding “energy, positivity and good vibes. Holidays, stunning outfits and a touch of luxury look to be Amber’s thing, judging by her IG page.

