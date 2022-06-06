











YouTuber Anastasia Kingsnorth has posted a video announcing that she’s going on Love Island. As she wasn’t included in the official ITV line-up, her fans are now seriously confused about whether it’s true.

Before Anastasia was well-known on social media, she starred in a Channel 5 documentary about teenagers preparing for prom. Since then, she has quickly become a well-known influencer and YouTuber with over 1 million subscribers.

Just before the eagerly-anticipated Love Island 2022 starts on ITV, Anastasia has dropped a YouTube video which reveals she is heading into the villa. In fact, it starts with her inside the actual beach hut. So what’s going on?

Anastasia reveals she’s going on Love Island

Anastasia dropped a YouTube video titled ‘I’m Going On Love Island’ on June 5th, a day before the series launch date. It was released despite not being included in the full line-up, but she revealed she was only in there for 24 hours.

She went on to tell her viewers that she “gets to show you guys the Love Island villa” before the show comes out. The influencer added that it was one of her dream jobs, which also involved going for dinner with the ITV team.

In the video description, she wrote:

Thank you so much to ITV for inviting me to the brand new Love Island villa for 2022. This was a gifted trip & I work with the brand.

Fans were left confused about whether the YouTuber is actually entering the villa as a contestant. However, she was only in the show’s location for the day before flying to Manchester for a festival.

She isn’t entering as a contestant

Anastasia isn’t entering Love Island 2022 as a contestant. The truth is, she was invited to the villa ahead of this year’s stars, as she closely works with ITV and was hired to film a sneak preview of this year’s location.

She took us through a guided tour of the villa, where she said it was “a lot bigger than what I thought”. Anastasia confirmed that she is “not going in the villa” as an official contestant, as her DMs went crazy after she posted snippets.

The YouTuber told her fans:

No, I’m not going in the villa. I was there just to do behind the scenes and just to get a really cool tour for ITV as I’m working with ITV this year. It was amazing, I still can’t believe that I actually got to do it.

anastasia kingsnorth is gonna be on love island this year??😭 — cunt (@tonishal1hoe) June 5, 2022

Fans react to YouTube video

When Anastasia revealed she is ‘going on Love Island‘, there was a clear divide between those who believed the news while others instantly took the video as a total joke. Most assumed she isn’t a contestant but has another role.

One fan wrote on her recent Instagram post, and said: “My love island 2022 winner even if you’re not a contestant.”

Another reacted: “I’m thinking she’s got something to do with Love Island After Sun??”

“I actually thought you was gonna be on love island you should definitely apply to go on love island next year!” a viewer responded to Anastasia’s latest video. So, some were fooled and others thought she really was a contestant!

