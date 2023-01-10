There’s nothing quite like a dose of Love Island sun to brighten up the British winter. Thankfully Winter Love Island season 2 is launching on January 16, 2023. Let’s take a look at whether Anastasia Kingsnorth is going on Love Island.

In a latest Instagram post YouTube sensation, Anastasia said that she “got a text.” However, fans have heard rumors of her going on Love Island before.

The line-up for the winter series includes Tanya Manhenga, Will Young, Kai Fagan, Ron Hall, and more singletons.

Who is Anastasia Kingsnorth?

Anastasia Kingsnorth is 22 years old and hails from Kettering, England. She is a successful YouTuber who boasts over 1.3 million subscribers. Kingsnorth left school early to put all her efforts into the content creation job and her main career has been on YouTube, but she also has dabbled in reality TV in her time.

At 16 years old, she starred in a Channel 5 documentary about teenagers preparing for prom.

Is Anastasia Kingsnorth going on Love Island?

Taking to Instagram on January 9, Anastasia can be seen sitting in Love Island’s beach hut wearing an evening dress. She says: “So guys, I got another text and you may have seen me here before, however, I feel like it’s time now.”

Anastasia wrote in the caption: “It’s time to grab love by the horns..” and tagged Love Island in her post.

The YouTuber posted her IG video on the same day that the official cast was being announced (January 9). Anastasia has said that she “got a text,” however she’s currently not included in ITV‘s official cast list for the show.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Anastasia for comment.

Anastasia hinted at Love Island entry before

Although Anastasia is dropping hints that she’s heading into the Love Island villa, fans have seen her do this before.

Back in the summer of 2022, the YouTuber shared a similar announcement that she was going on Love Island. However, it turned out that she was doing a “behind the scenes” tour of the villa.

Because she isn’t listed as a contestant of the Winter Love Island cast, we can confirm that she’s not going into the villa as a singleton.

However, Anastasia may be doing another tour of the villa or BTS content. She shared a photo of herself with a suitcase on Instagram and wrote that she was “catching flights and feelings” this year.

Many of her fans have taken to the comments section to say that she’s headed for Cape Town and that she is promoting Love Island. More have said that they don’t think that she’s a contestant as she’s heading to New York at the end of January.

Anastasia confirmed that she and her family are going to New York in January in a video on her YouTube channel.

