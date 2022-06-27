











YouTuber Anastasia Kingsnorth has dropped some unconfirmed hints she’s in the Love Island villa again after she posted a photo to her Instagram story tagging ITV2 in Palma De Mallorca. Could she be a Casa Amor girl?!

The social media sensation first made her fans think she was entering the villa after she gave a tour of the inside on her YouTube video. However, it turns out she wasn’t actually becoming a contestant… Panic. Over. Or so we thought.

Now, Anastasia has dropped a hint yet again that she’s in the Love Island villa. She posted a photo of a glistening pool next to what appears to be the very same floor in the Mallorca-based property, but hasn’t made any confirmations.

Anastasia Kingsnorth drops IG hint

Anastasia shared a story of glistening blue water on her Instagram story on June 27. She tagged ITV2, as well as the location Palma De Mallorca, Spain, where the villa is based this year!

Before posting the social media update, Anastasia confirmed she is “not going in the villa” as an official contestant, as her DMs went crazy after she posted snippets. So, while it’s highly unlikely, she’s definitely working with ITV2 again.

The YouTuber told her fans:

No, I’m not going in the villa. I was there to do behind the scenes and get a really cool tour for ITV as I’m working with ITV this year. It was amazing, I still can’t believe I actually got to do it.

Reality Titbit has contacted both Anastasia and ITV for comment.

Fans think she’s in Casa Amor

When Anastasia first uploaded her YouTube video, entitled ‘I’m going in the Love Island villa’, she had several fans thinking she was entering as a contestant. She denied this but went on to drop a whole new hint.

One fan wrote: “My sister told me she was gonna be one of the Casa Amor girls.”

Another said: “I think she will be one of the presenters or something like that since she has always said she wanted to be on it, as well as her claiming to apply to it two years ago.”

“Reading comments under her TikTok about ‘I’ve been dropping so many hints’ she’s on Love Island, people reckon she’ll be in Casa Amor? Didn’t she mention she’s flying out again somewhere in a couple weeks?” a Reddit user asked.

i’m telling u all now anastasia will be on love island AND I CAN’T WAIT🥳 — Jazz (@Jasmeennnx) May 31, 2022

Casa Amor set to air in July

An insider told The Sun that Casa Amor is due to begin on Monday, July 4. Each series sees the boys and girls separated and placed in different villas (or stay in the same) to meet a whole new line-up of men and women.

Hitting up the villa after just four weeks of islanders trying to find their match, a show insider said: “Just when the Islanders start to get comfortable in their couples, they are going to get a real shock as they are torn apart.

“This year’s Casa Amor promises to be the most explosive yet thanks to some seriously fiery characters who have already shown their heads can be turned.”

Fans feared the juicy segment of the show might be axed after they left the old villa and found a new location. During the 2021 season, we saw Liam and Millie – who eventually won – face difficulties after he kissed newbie Lillie Haynes.

