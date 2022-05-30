Love Island's Andrew Le Page jets between Dubai and Guernsey as an estate agent













Since 2015, Love Island has been taking over the nation’s summers and now the ITV2 show is back for a brand new season in 2022. Season 8 kicks off on June 6th and brings with it a batch of singletons ready for a summer of love. Previous Love Island seasons have featured former members of Blazin’ squad and Danny Dyer’s daughter. In 2022, Michael Owen’s daughter joins the cast as well as model Indiyah Polack.

Andrew Le Page is one of the 2022 contestants ready to find ‘the one’. He’s 27 years old and ready to take the villa by storm, so let’s find out more about Andrew, where is he from and what’s his job?

Love Island: Andrew is 27 years old

Hailing from Guernsey, Andrew is a 27-year-old estate agent.

He’s single and ready to mingle but says that he’s “all for” his partner when he’s in a relationship.

When it comes to treating his partner right, Andrew knows what he’s doing. When asked by ITV about a memorable dating experience he said that he once pretended that he hadn’t got his girlfriend anything for her birthday and “she was kind of fuming“. Andrew then revealed that he had actually booked for them to go to Paris the next day, adding: “She was very happy with that!“

OMG: Revolution x Love Island makeup collection includes brow gel, lip gloss and eye palettes

Andrew works in real estate

Love Islander Andrew is an estate agent but not just any old estate agent, he’s actually a globetrotting real estate agent who splits his time between Guernsey and Dubai.

As per his LinkedIn page, he used to work as a personal trainer at DW Fitness, but since October 2021 he’s worked as a real estate agent for Betterhomes LLC based in Dubai.

Andrew Le Page on Instagram

Striding into the Love Island villa with over 3K followers, Andrew can be found on Instagram @andrewlepage.

Andrew’s IG page sees him flaunting his hard-earned gym bod, showing off tattoos, jet setting on holiday and bathing his golden retriever.

Judging by the 27-year-old’s posts on the ‘gram, he loves to work out but is also partial to a pancake and he’s not shy of a mum appreciation post.

NO WAY: Zach Hartman’s shirtless IG page has ‘rumoured Love Island star’ written all over it

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB FROM MONDAY JUNE 6TH AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK