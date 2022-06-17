Andrew had chest surgery just weeks before going on Love Island













When it comes to Love Island contestants, there are many over the past eight seasons who have opted to get some kind of cosmetic procedure or two. Of course, there are many Islanders who haven’t ever gone under the knife but the 2022 season features Islanders who have nipped and tucked their bodies.

Love Island is back in 2022 with a brand new season and bombshell after bombshell has been entering the Mallorcan villa. Original Islander Andrew Le Page went under the knife just weeks before joining the show, so let’s find out more about Andrew’s surgery – did he have to get it done or was it out of choice?

Andrew from Love Island had chest surgery

Just weeks prior to waltzing into the Love Island villa, Andrew Le Page opted for surgery on his chest as per The Mirror.

The Love Island contestant said that he had a gland removed from his chest.

Some viewers of the show have taken to Twitter in 2022 to ask if Andrew has had surgery. One tweeted: “Has Andrew had nipple surgery or is it just my eyes?“

Andrew had considered surgery for a long time

As per Metro, Andrew opted for chest surgery out of choice and it wasn’t medically required.

He said to Metro: “I didn’t need to have it, I wanted to have it.“

Andrew also said he had been considering having the surgery for a while and would have had the procedure done whether he was going on Love Island or not.

The Love Island star was out of action after surgery

Speaking of his chest surgery to The Mirror, Andrew said that he was out of the gym for six weeks ad that the recovery time was longer than he thought it would be.

He added that just two weeks before going into the villa he was able to get back into the gym and start training again.

Anyone who follows Andrew on Instagram will have seen that he’s a keen gymgoer. He posts some of his workouts to the ‘gram for other people to follow and previously worked as a personal trainer before moving into the real estate world.

