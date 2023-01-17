Anna-May is the youngest contestant in this year’s Love Island, and before going in, the star spoke to the media about the cosmetic surgery she’s had.

The singletons have jetted off to sunny South Africa for a season of love. The 2023 South Africa stint marks the second Winter series and the ninth series overall.

We look into singleton Anna-May Robey and what she said about her cosmetic surgery before entering the Love Island villa.

Who is Love Island contestant Anna-May?

Anna-May Robey is a 20-year-old payroll administrator from Swansea.

She calls herself a ‘chatterbox’ and admitted that she once went on a date where she chatted so much that the guy actually started to fall asleep at the dinner table!

In the first episode of Love Island series 9, Anna-May coupled up with TV salesman Haris.

Anna-May opened up about surgery before entering Love Island

Speaking to Express.co.uk and other press, Anna-May opened up about her cosmetic surgery, including lip fillers and a boob job. Speaking on this she said:

“I did have a boob job a couple of months ago but I don’t feel like those are things women need to get done. My boobs, I just had them done for confidence reasons.”

“I’ve had a little bit of lip filler, it was not something I was insecure about before though,” Anna-May explained.

Speaking on her advice for others considering the same thing, she said: “If someone approached me about it I’d tell them to think about it first as it’s not going to change your life.”

Anna-May on Instagram

Love Island star Anna-May has not spoken about her surgery on her Instagram page and her oldest post is from summer 2021.

At the time of writing, Anna-May has 27.9k followers on the platform.

New rules state that Love Island contestants’ social media profiles will be paused while they’re in the villa, as opposed to previous years where friends and family would keep them updated.

Therefore, Anna-May’s bio currently states: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa. See you soon!”

