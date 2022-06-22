











Love Island season 8 is in full swing and the 2022 series has seen many bombshells shake up the villa. Episode 17 is set to see a new Islander join the rest of the contestants in Mallorca. After many shock twists and turns including Dami and Indiyah finding a spark and Ikenna and Amber being voted off the ITV2 show, the villa dynamics are about to be shaken up once again on June 22nd.

It turns out that Gemma Owen won’t be the only person on the show to have a famous parent as new Islander Antigoni has a mother that many people may recognise. So, without waiting a second longer, let’s get to know Antigoni, who her mum is and much more!

Antigoni Love Island mother From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Antigoni Buxton.

Antigoni joins Love Island in episode 17

In true Love Island style, episode 16 ended on a cliffhanger which revealed that Antigoni Buxton is going to waltz into the villa on June 22nd.

Antigoni is 26 years old and she hails from London.

She’s a singer-songwriter and has over 1.6K subscribers on YouTube. Antigoni released a song Red Flag in 2022 which is pretty apt for the show she’s going on!

Love Island: Tonia Buxton is Antigoni’s mother

Gemma Owen is joined by another Islander who has a famous parent as Antigoni’s mother is TV presenter, author and chef Tonia Buxton, 54.

Tonia is of Greek-Cypriot descent and may be recognised for appearing on TV shows such as GB News, RTS award-winning show My Greek Kitchen and she also makes appearances on shows such as Good Morning Britain, Saturday Kitchen, Lorraine and Sunday Brunch.

Tonia was born in Cyprus in 1968 and she’s been married to Antigoni’s father, Paul Buxton, since 1996.

Speaking to ITV, Antigoni mentioned her culture saying that when she’s “…into somebody, I’m very much all about them. My culture is a very open, generous culture and I like to think I carry that trait as a girlfriend. I really put 100% into somebody when I like them. I would also like that back!“

She also said that she had “nothing to lose” going onto the show, adding: “I’m a Cypriot girl and I love being in the sun.“

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Antigoni’s mum is a presenter and author

Antigoni Buxton is about to make her TV debut on Love Island but her mother is no stranger to being in front of the camera.

She’s been a presenter on many shows and hosted Discovery series such as My Greek Kitchen and My Cypriot Kitchen.

Tonia is also an author of various books including Have a Baby and Look Better Than Ever: An Holistic Guide to Health and Fitness and Tonia’s Greek Kitchen: Travels through My Greek Kitchen and My Cypriot Kitchen. She also wrote Eat Greek for a Week, The Real Greek and The Secret of Spice.

Antigoni’s mum can be found on Instagram with over 35K followers @toniabuxton.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

