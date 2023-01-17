Maya Jama had jaws dropping when she waltzed into the villa wearing a black dress during Love Island 2023’s first episode.

Never mind the new singletons ready to have a summer of love, or the bombshell who was introduced in episode 1, fans couldn’t stop talking about Maya’s goddess-like appearance, judging by their tweets.

For anyone wanting to recreate Maya’s look or find out more about her gorgeous black dress, let’s take a look at where it’s from and how much it costs – these stunning looks don’t come cheap.

Maya Jama stuns in black dress

Making a surprise appearance in the villa during Winter Love Island season 9 episode 1, Maya Jama had all the heads turning.

She wore a long split skirt cut-out dress paired with her long locks and flawless makeup.

It wasn’t the first look that Maya had impressed with, she also wore a red top and skirt co-ord and a green and blue long strappy dress earlier in the episode.

Fans can buy the exact dress Maya wears

For anyone wanting to bag themselves the same look as Ms Jama, look no further than the brand it comes from, Mônot.

The show-stopping black dress costs around £1575 or $2100.

Purchase the Halterneck Crêpe Cutout Maxi Dress in black from online stores including Mytheresa, Lyst, Modesens, and Bergdorf Goodman. Net-A-Porter is currently selling the dress at half price for £787.50.

Love Island viewers love Maya Jama’s black dress

Maya Jama made her Love Island debut on January 16. Fans have taken to Twitter to comment on how much they love seeing her on the ITV show.

After the couples got settled into the villa, Maya quite literally dropped a bombshell during their first evening on the show.

Maya’s bombshell announcement aside, many were more focused on how great the 28-year-old looked in her black dress.

One fan tweeted: “Can ITV please just let us see Maya Jama every day because that black dress alone should win.”

More wrote: “Is maya jama the bomb shell, she working that black dress.”

Another joked: “The person I want to couple up with is Maya Jama in that black dress.”

