Becky Hill Could Get Used To Love Island appearances as net worth keeps rising













As Lose Control, Run and Gecko singer Becky Hill takes to the stage on Love Island 2022, many viewers will want to know more about her net worth. Becky’s net worth has been increasing since she found fame and judging by her appearance on Love Island, it won’t be taking a downturn soon.

It’s officially that time of year again when Love Island contestants have their very own villa party complete with a famous singer performing. The ITV2 show has featured Craig David and Mabel in past seasons and now singer Becky Hill is set to do her thing during July 13th’s episode.

Who is Becky Hill?

Becky Hill is a British singer who was born in the West Midlands, in a city called Bewdley.

She’s 28 years old and was born on February 14th, 1994.

Becky rose to fame as a contestant on The Voice UK series 1 back in 2012. Becky was on Jessie J’s team and reached the semi-finals.

The singer performs on Love Island

Despite not winning The Voice UK, Becky Hill didn’t give up on her dream of being a singer. She continued co-writing songs, performing covers of songs and managed to become the first The Voice UK contestant to achieve a number 1 in 2014 with Gecko (Overdrive).

She’s since released albums of her own and won a Brit Award for Best Dance Act in 2022.

Now, Becky is performing for the Love Islanders in 2022 on the ITV2 show on July 13th.

Becky Hill’s estimated net worth

By the looks of things, 2022 appears to be Becky’s year as she won a Brit Award, got engaged and became a millionaire after doubling her assets in a year as per The Sun.

The Sun reports: “According to financial paperwork for Eko Music Ltd — the company she uses for recording earnings — her riches have increased by £820,000 in a year and now stand at £1,531,495”.

Becky is worth an estimated £1.5M in 2022.

The Love Island performer has a following of over 128K on Twitter and 338K on Instagram @beckyhill. She also has 256K subscribers on YouTube.

