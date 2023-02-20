Belle Hassan donned new purple hair on Love Island Aftersun in February 2023.

The former Love Island star sported a mysterious new hairstyle which had some fans asking on Twitter if she had “an evil twin.”

Other viewers love Belle’s colorful hair and can’t get enough of the Love Island alum. Many were also reminded of Belle’s time on the show as she was one of the Casa Amor newbies in season 5.

Let’s take a look at the ITV star’s new look that she showcased during Aftersun’s February 19 episode.

When was Belle Hassan on Love Island?

Throwing back to Love Island season 5 and Belle Hassan was a blonde bombshell who dropped into the villa via Casa Amor.

She starred on the show in 2019 and made an appearance alongside Joe Garratt on Love Island Aftersun in 2023.

Belle turns 25 years old this year and can be found on Instagram at @bellehassan with around 950k followers.

Belle’s purple hair

Since appearing on Love Island season 5, Belle has changed up her blonde locks somewhat.

Starring as a guest on Aftersun in 2023, the make-up artist showed off her new purple hair.

Belle’s Instagram followers will have already seen her new colorful hair as she first posted a photo of some pink running through her locks on January 24, 2023.

Love Island fans are divided over Belle’s purple hair

Many Love Island Aftersun viewers were pleased to see Belle back on screen alongside Joe, Indiyah Pollock, Maya Jama, and co.

Lots more are loving her new hairstyle, judging by their tweets.

One fan wrote: “Belle she looks amazingggg.”

However, some people couldn’t believe how different Belle’s new look is and wrote on Twitter: “Belle looks… different.”

Others joked that Belle had rocked up on the show are her “evil twin” as she’d gone from blonde to purple with her hairstyle.

Another said they didn’t recognize the Love Island star, tweeting: “Omg I didn’t even recognise Belle she’s gone about 5 shades darker.”

Judging by Belle’s Instagram page, she’s enjoying her fun new look and took to the ‘gram on to say that she was: “Pretty in pink.”

