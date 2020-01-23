University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Usually when a Bombshell enters the Love Island villa, fans of the show scramble to find out as much as they can, and as quickly.

From their physical attributes and ‘type on paper’ to their previous relationships and careers, many scour through the internet to get all the deets. However, for the latest Bombshell – Luke Trotman – that is not necessary, as much of his personal life is already in the public!

Luke T revealed that one of his claims to fame was that his mother, Beverley, was an X Factor contestant. So, who is Beverley? Is she still singing?

Who is Beverley Trotman?

Beverley is a singer and former primary school teacher from Luton. She is the mother of 22-year-old Luke, who was born on June 4th, 1997.

From Beverley’s Instagram profile picture, it appears that she is standing with another child. We think Luke has a sister, although that has yet to be confirmed.

Luke has already spoken about his mother’s touch with fame to the press, so it’s likely he may drop in the fun fact while in the villa – Paige has already name-dropped her ex, Lewis Capaldi!

Luke said:

My mum was on The X Factor in 2007, she’s called Beverley Trotman and came sixth so I appeared on TV cheering her on in the audience.

Bev takes on The X Factor

In her X Factor audition, Beverley performed Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ for Simon Cowell, Dani Minogue and Louis Walsh, in that iconic blue audition room.

She was shortly after placed in Louis’ category, who was mentoring the Over 25s group that year.

Some of Beverley’s most memorable performances included a rendition of ‘I Will Survive’ and ‘I Have Nothing’. Bev was booted off in week 6 after landing in the bottom two. Simon and Dani backed girl group Hope, whereas Sharon and Louis went with Beverley. After going to deadlock, Beverley was eliminated by public vote.

All of her performances – including that original audition – are still on YouTube!

Is Beverley still singing?

Yes!

After competing on The X Factor, Beverley embarked on a sell-out tour across the country in 2008.

She now sings with The Kingdom Choir, who are notably the choir selected to sing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding. Unfortunately, Beverley did not sing at the Duke and Duchess’ wedding, but the Royal link is still an impressive one!

The Kingdom Choir have gone on to release celebrated albums since.

