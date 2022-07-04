Billy Brown's birthday makes Love Island star a 'charming' Taurus













Billy Brown is a newcomer to Love Island in 2022 and he’s already making moves with Jacques O’Neill’s partner Paige Thorne. Billy and the rest of the Casa Amor lads have entered the Mallorcan villa with the intention of shaking things up. So far, it looks as though both the Casa Amor boys and girls have started grafting like their lives depend on it.

Love Island‘s most infamous episodes are back and the Casa Amor shake-up always puts the existing contestants’ relationships to the ultimate test. Let’s find out more about Billy Brown – his birthday makes the Love Island star a ‘charming’ Taurus.

From Lifted Entertainment ©ITV Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Billy Brown.

Get to know Casa Amor newbie Billy

Billy Brown is a Casa Amor newbie on Love Island season 8. He’s 23 years old and hails from Surrey.

The Love Island star said that he works in construction and he’s a roofing company director.

Describing himself, Billy has said he’s “always smiling” and loves a bit of banter.

Love Island: Billy brown’s birthday

Billy is 23 which puts him in the middle of the road when it comes to his age being compared with the other Love Islanders. Some are older, such as Davide at 27, and others, like Danica, are younger at 21 years old.

Speaking to Paige while settling into Casa Amor, Billy asked her to guess his birthday month. She guessed correctly when she said May.

Billy was born on May 9th, 1999. His birth date makes him a Taurus when it comes to the zodiac and as per Astrology Zodiac Signs, people born on May 9th are known to be “charming” and “filled with belief and light”.

Meet Billy on Instagram

Company director Billy is planning on getting to know all of the girls in the villa and his competitive streak means that he’s going to go after what he wants – even if it means he has to step on a few toes.

The 23-year-old can be found on Instagram @billybrown11 with over 9.2K followers.

Love Island newbie Billy includes his hometown in his bio as well as a link to his family’s sunbed shop.

Judging by his posts, Billy loves fast cars, following the latest trends and attending all the hottest events.

