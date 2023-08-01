Boots Love Island beauty box 2023 was featured in the final episode of season 10. The girls were treated to a spa day in the villa while the boys headed out to get fresh trims. We looked at the box’s cost and how you can buy one.

The Love Island final was cuteness overload as four couples declared their affection for each other. However, there was one bombshell that definitely got the girls’ heads turning, and that’s the Boots Love Island beauty box. Viewers got majorly excited about the new budget-friendly box, but how much does it cost?

©ITV Plc

Inside the Boots beauty box 2023

The Boots Love Island beauty box 2023 is filled to the brim with skincare and makeup. It’s currently in stock following the season 10 final, where it was seen perched on four sun loungers for the girls to use!

Molly Marsh was seen quickly putting a face mask on her face, before Jess was captured using the under eye patches. Each of the girlies wore a pink ribbon headband to keep their hair out of their faces. Inside the box is:

Cost and how to buy

The box is worth £267 but available for just £50. You can only buy the beauty box online at the Boots website, which involves free shipping due to the box being over £25, and delivery or click and collect options are available.

Boots is Love Island’s exclusive beauty partner. In fact, the beauty brand has a whole range of make-up and beauty products that the islanders used this season, including heatless hair curling ribbons and Fenty toner.

From getting a glow to self-care saviours, as well as grooming go-tos for the men, Boots is eager to pull customers for a chat. Prices range from as little as £7.50 and go up to around £399.

Love Island merch – cups, glasses, and more

The official Love Island shop sells a whole range of items seen on the series. This includes those cute personalised, insulated bottles, personalised eye masks, champagne flutes, straw cups, robes, suitcases and accessories.

Suitcases are coming soon and start from £58 each. However, you can basically pretend to be an islander on your way back from the Mallorca villa by purchasing a travel pack including a passport cover and suitcase tags.

They also sell waffle knit robes with your name on, or the official Love Island pink robe! You can also buy notebooks for £7.50, a phone case for £10, greeting cards for £10, wash bags, pet bowls, and coupled up or single wristbands.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITVX NOW