











Ekin Su and Davide have been crowned as the winners of Love Island 2022 in a nail-biting end to a racy season.

The four couples left in the Love Island villa went head-to-head to the very end to see which romantic duo would win the cash prize.

In the finale episode on Monday night (August 1, 2022), fans saw the four pairs open up to each other like never before.

The Islanders were also dressed up in glitz and glamour for the Summer Ball ahead of the finale coming to an end.

Ekin Su and Davide snatch the crown as they’re named Love Island 2022 winners

Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Saclimenti – both 27 – were fan favourites heading into the final.

They were up against Luca Bish, 24 and 19-year-old Gemma Owen, who viewers also took a liking to. There is also Dami Hope, 26, and Indiyah Polack, 23, who were matched from the very start. Let’s not forget Tasha Ghouri, 24, and 26-year-old Andrew Le Page.

Before the result, Islanders prepared for the night’s spectacular and glamorous Summer Ball. Not only that, but they also dived into a Salsa lesson – which probably helped their moves on the dance floor in the finale episode.

All four couples danced the night away in their lavish attire in the Love Island final tonight.

Indiyah sparked wedding vibes with white gown

During the Summer Ball, Indiyah led the glamour of the four girls by stepping out in a white embellished gown – oozing bridal and wedding vibes, perhaps?

The gorgeous number hugged her curves as she led the way in the designer number.

Ekin Su chose a sweeping soft pink dress with a long slit on one side to show off her curves. Turning to Gemma, we saw her pick a black dress with a thigh split and asymmetric sleeves.

We also cannot forget Tasha’s stunning glitzy black dressed, sparkling in the Love Island night, paired with matching gloves.

Emotional declarations

After, we were then led on an emotional rollercoaster as the four couples one by one read out their declarations to each other.

Even though fans at this point likely wanted all four to win, it was hard to determine how one pair could take the crown.

Dami appeared emotional as Indiyah read out her declaration to him, the two have been the strongest since the start.

Tasha and Andrew also enjoyed an intense moment between them before they snuck in a kiss.

