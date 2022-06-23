BREAKING: ITV announces a double whammy for Love Island 2023













Love Island is back for an eighth season in 2022 and the bombshells have been entering the villa to shake things up episode after episode.

It’s safe to say that Love Island is recognised for being the nation’s favourite dating show and judging by people’s tweets every year, the show has got viewers hooked on the action.

This year’s series doesn’t disappoint as Davide Sanclimenti entered the villa as the first bombshell and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu stole the show following her arrival, Gemma Owen has also had this year’s fans tweeting about who her famous dad is.

ITV announces double whammy for Love Island 2023

On June 23rd, 2022 ITV announced that Love Island will return to screens in 2023.

Not only that, but the show will be back for two seasons next year.

Love Island is the biggest programme of the year for some people and now 2023 just got a whole lot better with the news of two seasons.

Where will Love Island 2023 be filmed?

With two seasons of Love Island ready to feast our eyes upon, 2023 is officially the year of love.

The two Love Island seasons will air on ITV2 and ITVX in 2023.

At the beginning of the New Year, the Love Islanders will head to South Africa in a bid to find themselves ‘the one’.

Later in the year, Summer 2023 brings with it a brand new instalment of Love Island on its home turf of Mallorca for another eight-week run.

Love Islanders react to the news

While Love Island sees many contestants dumped from the show each year, there have been many love stories to come out of the ITV show. To date, seven Love Island babies have been born and there have been four weddings across the eight series so far.

Hearing of the news that Love Island returns with a double whammy of seasons in 2023, Nathan and Cara from season 2, who now have two children together, said: “We both went on the show to have a laugh and also hopefully find love, and that is exactly what we did…we had fun, we fell in love, and here we are six years later married.“

Paige and Finn from season 6 said: “Love Island enabled us to find love with someone that without the show, our paths would never have crossed. We both found everything that we’d asked for in a partner in each other and we now live together in Manchester (we’ve been here for almost two years). We’ve got a new amazing group of friends and literally couldn’t imagine life without each other.”

So, here’s to many more Love Island couples!

