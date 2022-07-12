











Love Island hunk Jacques O’Neill has quit the villa in a sudden exit, ITV has confirmed.

Fans of the show will have to wait until tonight’s episode (Tuesday, July 12), to find out his decision for quitting the series.

The villa will undoubtedly be shocked by the news, but fellow Islanders will find out in tonight’s episode.

ITV has confirmed he has made the decision to quite the show, and said they support his decision.

A Love Island spokesperson said: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

The bombshell turn comes after he slammed Adam in a confrontational chat with Paige, writes the Mail Online.

Jacques was left fuming on Monday’s episode after he discovered new hunk Adam Collard had been ‘slagging him off’ when he wasn’t around.

In a preview clip last night for Tuesday’s show, Jacques is seen heading for a chat with Paige Thorne. It came after Gemma Owen reportedly told Jacques: “He [Adam] has been proper slagging you off.”

Speaking to Paige, Jacques confronts Paige with the information and asks if it’s true. He slams the former Love Islander – who caused a stir in the villa in 2018. Jacques is heard saying: “Who the f*** is he? He’s just another geezer who’s already been on the show. He’s f****** nothing mate.”

Adam sets his sights on Paige

It wasn’t the only drama in the show, as Chyna Mills and Jay Younger were dumped from the villa in a dramatic ending.

