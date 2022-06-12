Love Island's Olivia Bowen gives birth to baby boy and announces cute name













Love Island’s Olivia Bowen has given birth to a gorgeous baby boy and shared with fans his adorable name.

The reality star and her husband Alex revealed a photo of their newborn and announced his cute name with followers on Instagram.

The Love Islander’s bundle of joy is her first child.

They couple shared a sweet snap on social media while cradling their baby in their Essex home, sharing the news he is called Abel Jacob Bowen.

The star took to Instagram and posted the picture with the caption: “Abel Jacob Bowen. You are everything. 10/06/22.”

Fans showered the reality star with congratulatory messages, with one person writing: “What a lovely name and a great head of hair.” They also shared a heart-eyes emoji with the cute comment.

Within under an hour of posting the amazing news, more than 250,000 people have liked the sweet family photo.

MORE: Davide and Ekin-Su turn up the heat as Gemma turns heads for Luca

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max

“The day our lives changed for the better”

Olivia also shared a snap from Alex’s profile, where he is holding his baby boy. Alex captioned the post: “Abel Jacob Bowen, but you can call him AJ… The day our lives changed for the better 10/06/2022.”

Olivia Bowen – formerly Buckland – came second on Love Island back in 2016 after coupling up with Alex.

The following year the pair became engaged and the reality star also featured on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress.

The TV star also launched her own clothing range that year with MissPap.

MORE: Love Island’s Andrew Le Page went to one of the leading schools in the UK

Olivia sharing the news ‘Baby Bowen is on the way’

The former Love Islanders announced the news of their pregnancy in a collage of adorable polaroid snaps on January 1 this year.

The photos included a pair of knitted white baby booties and scan photos. In another picture, Alex, 30, can be seen kissing Olivia’s bump while the 28-year-old smiles ear to ear in another snap.

They captioned the post: “Happy New Year, Baby Bowen is on the way.”

The Essex native also showed off her growing baby bump at her baby shower last week with fans. The star wore a gorgeous white two-piece outfit, consisting of a bohemian crop top and long flowing skirt.

The couple were awaiting their bundle of joy as they celebrated the safari-themed baby shower. Olivia looked radiant as she cradled her bump and wore her hair in a low ponytail.

The reality stars chose to host the event in a large tent with a huge dinner table for all their guests.

TRENDING: Love Island 2022 drinking game involves sipping each time Gemma mentions her dad

Olivia Bowen on being the ‘proudest parents’ to baby boy

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Olivia previously told OK! magazine that she may keep some moments with her tot private.

She said: “I really want to give our baby as much privacy in the first few months, but I know we’re going to be the proudest parents and will want to share the next step of parenthood with everyone.

“It does terrify me how many scary people are out there though.”

In 2021, the couple revealed they were putting off starting a family due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Q&A last year she said they were “thinking about it.”

The star said: “We were thinking about it, but then things just kind of changed, especially with lockdown still happening and the world being so sort of unknown at the moment.”

She then continued: “I know what I’m like and I know I wouldn’t be good at being pregnant during lockdown, I don’t think.”

One of Love Island’s successful couples, the pair tied the knot in 2018, two years after meeting on the show.

The sales executive from Essex was just 22 when she went into the villa and met Alex.

Alex and Olivia also share their lives with fans online, as well as their stunning home. The duo also revealed last year they have earned the most out of all the former Islanders. It’s estimated they have a joint fortune of around £4.5million since appearing on the ITV show.