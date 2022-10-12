









Maya Jama has been confirmed as Love Island‘s new host for 2023 following the departure of Laura Whitmore. Returning to South Africa for the first of two series next year, the presenter is officially set to front the dating show.

The presenter, who fronts make-up competition Glow Up on BBC, said she has “always been such a massive Love Island fan” and now “can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the islanders”.

Following high demand for the former Radio 1 DJ and host to front the nation’s favourite dating show, their wishes have been her command. Get ready to see Maya do that slooow strut to the firepit…

Maya confirmed as Love Island host

Maya, who has presented huge shows like The Circle and Glow Up, is officially hosting Love Island’s two shows in 2023. For weeks, the former Radio 1 DJ and host has been rumoured as Laura Whitmore’s replacement. Now, it’s confirmed.

She will appear in the winter version which is set to return to South Africa in January. TV and radio presenter Vick Hope, 33 and ex-Love Islander Maura Higgins, 31, had also been in the running for the new host.

Former winner of the dating show, Cara de la Hoyde, has rejoiced at Maya Jama being named as the new host of the show and is now planning to watch it as part of her excitement for the new host, as per The Sun.

Laura decided to leave show in 2021

Laura announced in August, after the eighth season wrapped filming, that she would be leaving Love Island. She admitted she had only planned to fill Caroline Flack’s role for one season, which led to three shows overall.

She wrote on Instagram:

Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed – some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands.

“I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into three series”, added the former host. Laura congratulated Maya on the announcement, writing: “Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You’re gonna be fab❤️xx.”

Fans react to show presenter change

When Maya confirmed that the “rumours are true”, her fans were ecstatic, with many planning to tune in despite not having watched the shows over the last few seasons. Comments like “finally” and “about time” have poured in.

One wrote: “Love her in glow up! Going to love her in Love Island.”

Another penned: “Yessirrrrski @mayajama you gonna rock this!🔥🙌 Happy for you❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“I’ve been waiting for this post since 2019. My queen. 🔥🔥🔥,” commented a Love Island viewer.

