Twenty-one year old Demi has been a welcome addition to the Love Island villa since she arrived as a late Bombshell entry over a week ago.

Where fellow Bombshell Wallace flounder, Demi prospered, finding her feet in a couple with Nas Majeed.

But during the Casa Amor challenge which kicked off on Monday, February 3rd, Demi has kept an open mind about her couple. She’s even necked on with two newbies in the challenges, so Demi is definitely not kept all her attention on Nas.

However, Demi’s green dress was the main thing catching the viewers’ attention last night in last night’s episode (Tuesday, February 4th). Find out where to get the exact look here!

Where is Demi’s green dress from?

Demi Jones stunned in episode 21 wearing a green and diamanté dress from Oh Polly.

Oh Polly has become a staple for the female Islanders over the past few seasons, as they have an abundance of ‘going out’ dresses that are perfect for the Islanders’ evening looks.

Molly-Mae Hague of season 5 was a mega fan of the brand, wearing an ensemble of theirs at least once a week.

Buy Demi’s exact green dress

The dress Demi wore in the episode is the ‘Rise and Shine Embellished Bodycon Mini Dress’. It comes in two colours, emerald green and midnight blue and costs £60.

You can check out the dress here.

