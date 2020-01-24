University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Rebecca Gormley has been non-stop talked about since she entered the Love Island villa on Monday, January 20th.

The dust now seems to be settling for Rebecca, as she has made amends with the likes of Shaughna Phillips and set her romantic intentions upon Connagh Howard. But that hasn’t stopped viewers talking about her!

The Geordie model rocked up looking like a “Greek goddess” – Shaughna’s words, not ours – and has stunned with her sartorial and beauty choices in the days since.

So it’s not surprising fans of the show have been desperate to get their hands on Rebecca’s outfits! Read on to find out where her stunning leopard print jumpsuit is from.

Rebecca opts for a leopard look

In episode 10 (Wednesday, January 22nd), Rebecca Gormley donned a silky leopard print jumpsuit in a bid to turn heads in the villa.

And turn heads she did…

Capturing the attention of Finley, Callum and Connagh (“with a g”) in one fell swoop, Rebecca made turning heads look easy!

Where is Rebecca’s jumpsuit from?

Rebecca Gormley’s exact jumpsuit from episode 10 is the ‘Leopard Print Jumpsuit With Slinky Straps’ from AX Paris.

It is currently on sale for just £29.99.

However, as so many people have rushed to get their hands on Rebecca’s look, the only size AX Paris have left is a size 6! But you can add your email address to the waiting list to find out when they will restock the jumpsuit in all sizes.

Alternative AX leopard print looks

If you wanted that leopard print jumpsuit ASAP but they’re out of your size, no need to fear, as AX Paris also stock some similar styles.

For example, check out their ‘Leopard Print Jumpsuit With Knot Front Detail’. Coming in at £10 cheaper than Rebecca’s outfit, this is a total bargain. All that’s different is the cut on the upper half of the jumpsuit – it has a chic high neck!

Check out the jumpsuit here.

