University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

In last night’s episode (Monday, January 20th) of Love Island, fans were surprised as the ‘Dirty Dancers’ episode aired weeks before its usual slot.

As ever, the Islanders wowed with their outfit choices. However, it wasn’t Sophie’s angel outfit that got people talking – although she looked like a Victoria’s Secret Angel – but her black lace jumpsuit she was wearing earlier in the evening.

So, where is Sophie’s jumpsuit from?

Find out where to buy it here, plus more similar styles.

Sophie’s black lace jumpsuit

The jumpsuit Sophie was wearing in the episode was rumoured to be originally from PrettyLittleThing. It is called the ‘Black Lace High Neck Bra Insert Jumpsuit’ and the stunning look retails for just £35. However, as so many Love Island fans were after Sophie’s look, the jumpsuit has now sold out!

But we also found that an identical jumpsuit is being sold by ASOS, in their ASOS Design section. We think it’s likely that the ASOS design is the original that Sophie wore, as the shape looks more similar.

It is on sale now for a slightly higher price of £38.

We’ve also found some of the best replica jumpsuits, to have your new staple ‘going out’ outfit sorted.

SLANG 101: What does “sauce” mean? Love Island 2020’s slang term explained!

Our favourite dupes

Here is our rundown of the best replicas you can get your hands on now…

Nasty Gal

A staple fave of ours, Nasty Gal are a go-to when it comes to party wear. So it’s not surprising they had a good outfit to substitute Sophie’s OG!

Taking a more casual, less form-fitting approach, they have a ‘Lace Wide-Leg Jumpsuit’ for sale at just £12.

Check it out here.

TOASTIE FAIL: What is Welsh rarebit? Love Island’s Connagh fails to impress Sophie with cheesy breakfast!

I Saw It First

The home of Love Island’s fashion has a near-identical ensemble.

The ‘Black Crochet Lace Jumpsuit’ comes in either black or berry and is currently reduced from £40 to just £8! You’ll want to snap this one up while you can.

Check it out here.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK