The water bottle has become a staple part of the Love Island experience.

Each season, the Islanders have descended on the villa armed with a personalised bottle to keep them hydrated through the long hot months. And if they leave the villa without having found love, at least they get some free merchandise out of the experience!

It’s no surprise that ITV decided to capitalise on the popularity of the Love Island merch.

So, where can you buy the Love Island 2020 water bottle? Find out here!

Where to buy the Love Island 2020 water bottle

The best place to get your hands on one of those coveted bottles – without having to sign up to the reality series – is by heading to the official Love Island Shop.

The website stocks the bottles in three colours (pink, orange, blue) and costs just £15. This includes a free personalisation, meaning you can have your own branded bottle!

Postage comes at an extra £3.40, meaning the total package costs just under twenty quid.

Check out the bottle here.

What else does the Love Island shop stock?

The personalised water bottles aren’t the only merch they sell in the Love Island shop. They also stock the personalised suitcases from the series, in both cabin and hold sizes.

They have new stock reflecting the changes for the 2020 series. This includes stocking the new silky pink robes the girls all wear. Plus, they now have their own makeup and sunglasses range.

Check out the full range on the Love Island shop.

