If you’re a huge Love Island fan, you’re likely to know that Love Island have their own online shop. Within the shop, you can find, makeup, sunglasses, accessories and water bottles.

With their Love Island personalised water bottles (and baby beakers) being a huge hit. So how much will one of these water bottles cost you and are they exclusive to their store?

Where can I get a Love Island water bottle?

The Love Island water bottles are available for purchase and to be customised from the Love Island shop, with four colours to choose from (there is currently a limited edition glitter red font) you can also get blue, orange and pink. Each of the personalised bottles will include the signature Love Island font.

A Love Island bottle costs £15 and has a removable fruit infuser to add flavour to your drink. As well as being made from BPA Free Plastic and holding 740ml of water.

Can Love Island Bottles go in the dishwasher?

According to the Love Island Shop site, these bottles are not dishwasher safe. The site recommends wiping the bottle clean with warm water and soap.

These bottles are also not safe for hot drinks.

Are the water bottles exclusive to the Love Island store?

Although there other choices of Love Island styled bottles of the market, these are the only official bottles.

