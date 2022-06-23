Love Island newbie Charlie Radnedge is besties with MIC's Miles Nazaire













Things are really heating up in the Love Island villa in 2022 as more bombshells are arriving and shaking things up. The Islanders had a surprise during episode 17 when Antigoni Buxton entered the villa and later on another arrival showed up – so, let’s find out more about Charlie Radnedge.

Charlie and Ekin Su appeared to get on well right from the word go on Love Island 2022. The male contestants watched on as Charlie introduced himself and suggested that the newbie was a serious gym buff. Whether Charlie will find someone to partner up with on the ITV2 show, viewers will have to wait and see…

Get to know Charlie Radnedge

As Ekin Su established upon Charlie’s arrival, he’s 28 years old.

Charlie hails from London and works in real estate development. As per his LinkedIn page, he worked in investment before moving into real estate development.

He’s been single for three years and after having little success finding the one in London, he’s decided to give Love Island a go.

Charlie brings ‘maturity’ and ‘good vibes’ to Love Island 2022

Speaking to ITV before going into the Love Island villa, Charlie said that he thinks he’s ready to settle down: “I am probably slightly more mature than some other people in the Villa. I’ve got some things figured out. I think I’m ready to settle down, basically.”

He gets the ick if “someone is a bit boring and doesn’t have much conversation going.”

Charlie added that he is very competitive but wouldn’t want to step on people’s toes if he ends up good friends with them.

The 28-year-old had his eye on Paige, Ekin Su and Tasha going into the villa. But, viewers are yet to see if things develop with any of them.

Meet Charlie on Instagram

With almost 9K followers, Charlie can be found on the ‘gram at @charlieradnedge.

From his Instagram page, it’s clear to see that Charlie is very much into fitness and the gym. He appears to be adventurous, posing in the mountains skiing, hanging out of trees and chilling on beaches – Charlie seems to be quiet the jet-setter.

Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share his excitement for his friend going into the Love Island villa. Charlie is also followed by TOWIE’s James Lock on Instagram, so he looks well-connected on the reality TV scene!

