Love Island fans can't believe that Tasha recognised Charlie from Hinge













Love Island is in full swing in 2022 and the original Islanders have been shaken up by each new bombshell‘s arrival. Davide Sanclimenti was the first bombshell and he’s been followed by many newbies who have totally switched up the villa dynamics. Episode 19 saw newcomer Charlie Radnedge couple up with Ekin Su.

Ekin Su was not happy with her former partner, Jay, when he said he wanted to get to know Paige, so she’s likely over the moon to have been chosen by Charlie. He’s a real estate buff who hails from London and he’s also closely connected with some cast members from Made In Chelsea. So, let’s find out more about Charlie…

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Ekin-Su and Charlie.

Get to know newbie Charlie

Charlie Radnedge joined the Love Island villa during episode 17.

He’s a 28-year-old real estate developer who is besties with MIC’s Harvey Armstrong and Miles Nazaire.

Charlie can be found on Instagram with 12K followers @charlieradnedge.

Love Island: Tasha says she’s seen Charlie on Hinge

During a Love Island episode on Friday, June 23rd, Tasha Ghouri revealed that she knew of newcomer Charlie Radnedge before he entered the villa.

She said that she recognised Charlie from dating app Hinge.

Tasha, 23, had crossed paths with 28-year-old Charlie on Hinge but no further details were given in regard to whether they ‘matched’ or spoke on the app.

The Love Island star said that he’s been single for three years, so he may have been dabbling in dating apps such as Hinge in a bid to find himself a lucky lady.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Ekin-Su and Charlie on date.

Fans want to see Charlie’s Hinge profile

After finding out that Tasha recognised Charlie from Hinge, many Love Island viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Many found the news funny, others were shocked and more wanted to see Charlie’s Hinge profile.

One fan tweeted of the Tasha, Charlie Hinge news: “she’s been waiting to date him“.

Another Twitter user wondered whether Tasha mentioning that she recognised Charlie from Hinge meant that they’d ever spoken.

NO WAY: Andrew had chest surgery just weeks before going on Love Island

Trying to find Charlie’s hinge profile like…😅 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5tHcV2eAb8 — In The Style (@inthestyleUK) June 24, 2022

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK