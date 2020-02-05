University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since Ched Uzor stepped into the Love Island villa, he has done nothing but turn heads.

The 23-year-old scaffolder from Suffolk has set his sights on Jess Gale, despite the fact she’s been interested in pursuing a relationship with Mike Boateng.

But in last night’s episode (Tuesday, February 4th), things did not go that smoothly for Ched when he tried to flirt. Here’s what went down!

What happened with Ched and Jess?

When trying to ‘woo’ Jess, newbie Ched decided to lay his cards on the table and spell out his feelings.

But his inability to get the words out turned into a rather jumbled up string of sentences that had viewers in stitches.

Ched said: “Do you know what like you know when you first… like you like you like ahh she’s like do you know? Like blonde girl do you know what I mean like?”

Safe to say we don’t think Jess will like to be known as “blonde girl” from here on out.

GLOWING GODDESS: Priscilla’s skin care routine revealed as Love Island fans demand to know her big secret

Ched’s poem becomes a meme

As is the way with Love Island, it doesn’t take long for something someone does on the show to go viral.

Poor Ched’s poem did just that.

Already the moment, which despite lasting less than ten seconds, has become a highlight of the series.

HMM: Steroids? Ched’s Love Island journey already has fans’ chins wagging on Twitter

Gonna tell my grandkids this was Shakespeare #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0lzGmk1i8f — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 4, 2020

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK