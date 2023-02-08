Claudia Fogarty’s net worth is on fans’ minds as she joins the Love Island villa as a new bombshell. She’s the daughter of I’m a Celebrity winner and motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty, who is worth millions.

During the heart rate challenge, Claudia was the final female contestant to make her mark. She certainly got their hearts racing, and it wasn’t just the boys that were interested in her, as viewers recognized her instantly.

As Carl’s daughter, the question of Claudia’s net worth came up. The grand cash prize for winning Love Island is a whopping £50,000, but being the daughter of a millionaire suggests she’s not in it for the money.

Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Meet Claudia Fogarty’s dad

Claudia’s father is Carl Fogarty. She is one of two of his daughters with his wife Michaela who he married in 1991. His daughter Claudia has entered Love Island as a 28-year-old fashion boutique owner from Blackburn who said:

My dad said he was really proud and to take the opportunity to find someone that’s not a d***head, that’s exactly what he said to me. My dad wins everything he does but for me, it’s not about winning, it’s about finding love.

She added: “My dad just told me to be myself, he said the one thing you can’t do is hide who you are, he said he loves who I am and everyone else will love me. My dad will be proud to watch me, but he will also be nervous.”

Carl Fogarty’s net worth

Carl is worth $45 million (£39 million), Celebrity Net Worth reports. The superbike rider is one of the richest athletes who wracked up 59 overall victories and four World Superbike Championships during his career.

He earned the majority of his success while riding for Ducati. Later, Carl went on to win I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in series 14. In 2011, Fogarty was named an FIM Legend for his motorcycling achievements.

Carl retired from racing in 2000 and two years later, founded the Foggy Petronas team in the World Superbike Championship (WSB). However, he put the company’s assets up for sale after the group made its 2008 return.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Claudia co-owns a clothing boutique

Claudia owns Sister.Stories with her sister Danielle. It was founded in June 2021 after opening the clothing boutique Storm Fashion in 2019, which sells high-end and premium brands for women in the heart of the Ribble Valley.

They opened a shop for two years and had to shut down for most of 2020. The store, which sells ladies’ designer fashion in Clitheroe, Lancashire, stocks brands from around the world, including Australian label Finders Keepers.

Claudia and her sister stocked clothing from Los Angeles designer Anine Bing, who embodies the American energy and rock ‘n’ roll edge, and Wildfox, which offers “effortless California style.”

