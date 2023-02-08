Claudia Fogarty has Love Island viewers asking questions about her age. The blonde bombshell entered the villa during episode 23 and had heads turning left, right, and center.

Winter Love Island 2023 kicked off its first episode on January 16 and has followed OGs Ron, Kai, Tanyel, Lana, and co as they all navigate life in the South African villa.

Of course, all the islanders are wanting to find love during their time on the show. But, there has been a ton of drama with each bombshell that’s joined the show. So, let’s find out more about Claudia who entered the show during the Dirty Dancers challenge.

Love Island introduces bombshell Claudia

Sporting a red devil outfit, complete with huge wings, Claudia Fogarty strutted into the Winter Love Island villa during episode 23 as a surprise bombshell. Who is she?

Claudia is a boutique owner who hails from Blackburn.

She runs the Lancashire-based Storm Fashion Boutique together with her sister, Danielle. The two also have a clothing brand, Sister Stories, which Claudia often shares with her followers on Instagram.

Her father is motorcycle racing driver Carl Fogarty MBE, who won I’m A Celebrity season 14 in 2014.

Meet Claudia from Love Island: Age and Instagram explored

Claudia Fogarty was born in August 1994, making her age 29 later this year.

Taking to Instagram in August 2022, she wrote that it was “Leo season,” as she donned a black cocktail dress and heels.

Find her on Instagram at @claudiafogarty where she has over 31k followers.

Love Island: Tom and Claudia

Claudia certainly got hearts racing when she entered the villa during the February 7 episode.

One Islander who looked particularly shocked to see her in the villa was Tom Clare, 23.

As episode 23 came to an end, fans were left on a cliffhanger as Tom looked panicked by Claudia’s arrival.

Some fans took to Twitter to say they think that Tom “knows” Claudia, while others “wondered” if Tom could be Claudia’s ex.

More tweeted their thoughts about Tom and Claudia, with some suggesting that the blonde bombshell had simply put his head in a spin.

One wrote: “Claudia has sent Tom in a 360 head spin.”

Another tweeted: “I feel like Tom has already slid into Claudia’s DM’s before!”

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM ON ITV2 APART FROM SATURDAYS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK