











Coco left the Love Island villa with Josh several weeks ago but, when the Love Island afterparty kicked off on the night of the final, she was allegedly seen giving flowers to Paige and feuding with Casa Amor star Summer.

Coco recently shared her experience on the show, admitting the islanders get put in a huge villa after their exit and revealing she spends every day with Josh. On the Saving Grace podcast, Coco even said she wishes she had slept with the model.

During the Love Island afterparty, Paige rocked up hand-in-hand with Adam. Jacques was nowhere to be seen, despite saying he would wait for her, while Billy and Deji showed off their best dance moves. What else happened?

Coco ‘gave Paige flowers’ at afterparty

Several sources on social media are claiming Coco gave Paige flowers at the Love Island afterparty before they partied together. However, some fans claim Adam’s beau is unaware of Coco saying Paige “had a problem with her”.

During a TikTok live, Coco claimed Paige made “unkind” comments about her in the villa, but the paramedic’s loved ones have refuted that. Regarding online comments, a producer on the show wrote on social media, as per Chronicle Live:

As an editor for Love Island, I have to say, Paige is one of the nicest and most genuine people and everyone I know on production is completely baffled by the lies that have come out about her.

Paige was seen dancing with Coco, Summer and the other islanders at the afterparty. Following his attendance at the event, radio host Will Njobvu wrote on his Instagram story that “last night was very eventful”.

Summer and Coco allegedly had drama

Since the Love Island afterparty, Coco and Summer have unfollowed each other. Rumour has it they argued about Josh, who Summer was coupled up with in the villa before he was dumped from the island.

During the Saving Grace podcast, Coco revealed she spends every day with Josh and said:

You go to this main villa with Josh and two chaperones. We stayed there. I’m actually annoyed because I feel like it could have happened. He was like, ‘I’m h**ny’, and I was like ‘I’m taking myself to bed’, but I don’t know why I did that because, sorry, he’s so fit. But we are really close now, like I even said to him just let me try it once.

In other drama, Jay and George allegedly argued about Ekin-Su. In a Reddit thread, there was speculation George said something about Ekin-Su after she won the show with Davide, before Jay defended her.

Chyna held hands with Strictly star

Chyna, who was coupled up with Jay in the villa before she was dumped, is reportedly dating Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones. They were spotted holding hands during the wrap party, sparking romance rumours.

Neil is believed to be single after splitting from wife and Strictly co-star Katya Jones in 2019. However, he recently left the afterparty with Chyna on August 1, with her climbing in a taxi and Neil following her.

An eyewitness claimed to Metro they were holding hands until they realised they were being snapped.

