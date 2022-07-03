Love Island's Coco loves being in a bikini and her Instagram page proves it













Love Island series 8 has reached its infamous Casa Amor episodes in July 2022. The ladies have left the main villa for Casa Amor while the boys are awaiting the arrival of the new bombshells. Time will only tell whether any of the Islanders head’s will turn for the newcomers.

Coco Lodge is a Love Island 2022 newbie alongside, Chyna, Jazmine, Summer and co. So, let’s get to know the brunette bombshell on Instagram. Love Island is bringing the heat in episode 27…

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Coco Lodge.

Get to know Casa Amor’s Coco Lodge

During Love Island episode 27, the original Love Island boys are set to meet the Casa Amor ladies.

Coco Lodge is one of the Casa Amor newbies heading into the villa during July 3rd’s episode.

She’s 27 years old and works as a graphic designer, a ring girl and a shot girl.

Love Island: Meet Coco Lodge on Instagram

Surrey girl Coco Lodge can be found on Instagram with 15.3K followers @coco_lodge.

Judging by her IG page, Coco is very much into fitness, travelling and her career.

The Love Island newbie can be seen posing in Amsterdam, France, Dubai, Ibiza, Las Vegas and many more locations on her Instagram page.

As per her Instagram page, twenty-seven-year-old Coco is a dog mama to an adorable sausage dog named Milo.

Coco is also on TikTok @coco_lodge.

Coco has her eye on Jay and Davide

Speaking to ITV, Coco revealed that she’s already got something common with Jay and Davide as she has Italian heritage. She has her eye on both Italian lads and also said that she “really likes” Andrew.

In terms of her dating history, Coco said that she’s usually gone for the wrong guys and prioritised looks. She’s looking for something long-term in the villa adding that “looks fade” but “personality doesn’t“.

When asked what she’d do if she had once chance to impress someone, Coco said that she’d “probably just get in a bikini” adding: “I love my body! I feel so confident in a bikini, I’m not super skinny, I’ve got curves, I just feel super sexy in a bikini“.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Davide.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK