Inside Danica from Love Island's age and ethnicity as mum is 'so proud'













Danica Taylor surprised everyone with her entrance on Love Island in 2022. She was waiting back at the villa following a challenge which saw the girls dancing around in a clamshell. Danica got straight into getting to know the other Islanders.

During the Love Island star’s first few weeks on the show, she didn’t have much luck in coupling up and finding romance but in more recent episodes, Danica appears to have found a connection. She’s a fan favourite this series and many viewers enjoy tweeting about Danica during the show. Let’s find out more about the dancing queen, her ethnicity and more…

Love Island 2022 © ITV

How old is Danica Taylor?

Love Island bombshell Danica Taylor is 21 years old and she’s an Aries.

She hails from Leicester and can be found on Instagram @_danicataylor.

Going into Love Island, Danica wasn’t afraid of stepping on peoples’ toes to get what she wanted. She initially had her eye on Luca Bish. Speaking to ITV before going into the villa, she said: “I feel like right now is the perfect time, I’ve just finished my university degree, I am single and I’ve been single for a year now so it just felt like the right time.”

Danica from Love Island’s ethnicity

When Danica sat down to get to know the girls on her first day in the villa, she said that she was half Jamaican and half British.

Her mum, Lindsey, can be seen supporting Danica on Instagram. Her mum runs a beauty clinic and also has another daughter. Taking to Instagram, Danica’s mum captioned a photo of her: “…so proud of my beautiful daughter”.

Speaking of her mum, Danica said to ITV: “My mum always says I am a bit of a princess, a bit dramatic and always thinks I am right, which is very true”.

View Instagram Post

The Love Islander’s career explored

Danica has a degree in dance and explained on Love Island that she did all kinds of dance styles during her training. She loves Samba and Latin American dancing.

On the show, Danica said that she was a dancer if the boys “couldn’t tell”.

Judging by her Instagram page, Danica also models as well as being a dancer. She can be seen wearing Savage x Fenty, Rebellious Fashion, Fashion Nova and more on her page.

At the time of writing, Danica has almost 230K followers @_danicataylor.

Love Island 2022 © ITV

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK