Davide Sanclimenti's hefty net worth as business owner joins Love Island













Love Island kicks off tonight, Monday 6 June at 9 pm on ITV2, and the first bombshell has been revealed ahead of this evening’s show. Davide Sanclimenti is an Italian business owner who certainly knows what he wants, although we’re not sure he needs the £50,000 prize money judging by his hefty net worth.

The self-proclaimed “Italian stallion” is dared to ‘do a strip tease’ upon his arrival. This definitely catches the attention of the girls and causes a stir among the boys.

Tonight, Davide will receive his first text: ‘Davide, in 24 hours you will couple up with a girl of your choice, leaving one boy single and vulnerable #italiansnack #ciaobella,’ it reads. Tune in tonight to discover who he picks and read on as we reveal more about the Love Island 2022 bombshell.

Davide Sanclimenti’s hefty net worth explored

Davide is originally from Italy and is a successful business owner, his net worth is reportedly £1 million.

According to Davide’s Linkedin profile, he started up his business, S Deluxe Shisha, in May 2021. Prior to this, he worked in sales and finance. After completing a Masters at the University of Rome Tor Vergata in Finance and Banking.

The Love Island contestant was born in Rome, Italy but currently resides in Manchester, UK. Maybe he resides there because all the girls love him. As he confidently explained to ITV: “I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, that a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it.”

Davide Sanclimenti’s talks marriage ahead of Love Island

The 27-year-old Italian businessman is already thinking about his five-year plan and settling down after leaving the villa Davide said: “I’m getting serious about my goals. If I find someone that I really like then yes I would love to settle down and have kids – not straight away!

“Maybe I’d look to get married in four or five years maximum, but this naturally depends if I find someone that I really want to spend my life with,” he continued.

Love Island 2022 starts tonight

Tune in to Love Island 2022 tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. You’ll be able to look at the brand new villa which is bigger and better than the previous one. You’ll also be glad to know that the Love Island duty of care protocol has been updated with inclusion training.