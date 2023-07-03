Dennis Wise’s net worth is revealed as his daughter Amber Wise enters the Love Island villa. The footballer, such as Eastenders actor Danny Dyer, isn’t the first celebrity worth millions to see their child try to turn heads in the ITV2 dating show. So, what is Dennis worth as he watches Amber shoot her shot by the firepit?

It’s officially Casa Amor time, meaning that the boys and girls are separated and joined by a whole new line-up of men and women. One of those ladies is Amber Wise, a 19-year-old Graphics Design student from Buckinghamshire. Reality Titbit delved into her family background to learn about her father’s luxury lifestyle.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Dennis Wise’s net worth

Dennis’s net worth is £9 million, as reported by 888Sport. He has played for eight different clubs, most notably Wimbledon and Chelsea, as well as representing England on 22 occasions!

His net worth is believed to have increased after he appeared on I’m A Celebrity. Since then, his wealth and career have gone up by a huge amount. In July 2020, he joined the Italian lower-league side Como 1907 as head of football.

He then began moving up to his current role as Chief Executive Officer of the club in 2021. He also heads up Garuda Select, a team made up of aspiring young Indonesian players aiming to make a move to one of Europe’s top clubs.

Amber Wise’s net worth is also believed to be high due to her father’s riches. He also runs a non-profit organization that raises money to improve the lives of children and adults with disabilities, where they have raised over £1 million.

Amber enters the Love Island villa

Amber has her eyes on Montel and Sammy as she enters the Love Island villa for Casa Amor. She is “very independent” and describes herself as “creative, very flirty, and always got a guy on the go.”

She added in an ITV interview: “I am usually the friend that brings all the drama to my friends’ lives. I’m outgoing, confident but I can sometimes be a little awkward.” The Casa Amor star also feels confident about her entrance.

Amber also reckons Tyrique would fit in well with her home life. “Tyrique is a semi-professional footballer and football is a big part of my family. I am very family oriented so I would want them to fit into my family,” she admitted.

Amber Wise from Love Island is from Buckinghamshire, while her father Dennis was born in Kensington. He is the joint fifth-highest appearance maker in Chelsea history and the second most successful captain.

Denise signed up Amber to the same talent agency as former islander Gemma Owen. The former England footballer, 56, is incredibly close to his daughter, who he often takes on holidays with her brothers, and mum, Claire.

When her father completed I’m A Celeb in 2017, she joined her family to congratulate him in Australia, during the same year Georgia Toffolo took home the crown. So Amber is no stranger to fame and from a millionaire family!

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

