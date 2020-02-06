University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Despite the fact that Love Island has been drawing in higher viewing figures than ever, there is the general consensus this year that the show has lost some of its magic.

Now, whether that’s down to the fact that it’s their first-ever winter season or whether the show has got too big for its boots, we don’t know. However, there is one surprise success of the series and that has been Just Eat’s Love Island advertising campaign.

As the primary sponsors of the ITV show, viewers are well-versed in the ads that fall at the beginning and end of every break.

And now, some Love Island viewers are preferring the Just Eat adverts to the actual episodes!

What is the Love Island Just Eat advert?

There are a series of adverts that rotate with each Love Island watch.

They all centre around the star of the advert is the helmet-clad Derek, or Derek Wheeler, giving his full name.

The campaign, “Get stuck in”, was created by McCann London and has marked the beginning of the partnership between the food delivery service and the reality TV series.

In a variety of idents, Derek gets up to what the regular Islanders do, participating in challenges, dates and looking for ‘the one’. But it doesn’t always go Derek’s way; he’s usually receiving flack from the females in the advert!

GLOW GODDESS: Priscilla Anyabu’s skin care routine revealed as fans demand to know her big secret!

Derek becomes the star of the show

Since the series began, Derek has quickly amassed a huge fanbase. Many have been desperate to know his real identity – which they hope will be revealed in the final episode – and others are just going along for the banter.

One viewer tweeted: “Derek to win the £50k”

Another said: “When is my man derek entering the villa? Producers take notes.” A Twitter user agreed with this saying that the Just Eat adverts are “way more interesting than actual Love Island, ITV I beg you put Derek into the villa”

OMG: How NOT to put on make-up ft Love Island’s Demi Jones

Tbh this legend has been through so much this season I say he deserves to win👑 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2tRPoiU1Vi — IH😄 (@IsaacHamm6) February 4, 2020

Follow Just Eat’s Derek on Instagram

If you’re one of Derek’s fans and want to follow him for even more hilarity, then today is your lucky day… Derek has his own Instagram account!

Already Derek has over 7,700 followers and counting. TOWIE star Megan McKenna has even proved she’s a fan, as they posed for a snap together.

You can join his following @justeatderek.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY WEEKNIGHT AND SUNDAY FROM JANUARY 12TH 2020

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK