Discover Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti' age as Italian bombshell arrives at villa













The contestants of this year’s Love Island have already received the first intruder. Davide Sanclimenti. who arrived right after the couples had already been paired up, has already become a fan-favourite and one-to-watch in the Spanish villa.

Referring to himself as the ‘Italian stallion’ of the villa, Davide entered the Majorcan villa as a late arrival. His presence on the show is predicted to cause some drama and intrude on some of the couples.

The young businessman has shocked fans as he revealed his age. But don’t worry, those at the villa were also surprised when they found out. Keep reading to find out more!

LOVE ISLAND: Explore Love Island star Paige Thorne’s earlier pics amid surgery rumours

How old is Davide Sanclimenti?

The Italian Stallion, as he calls himself, is 27-years-old. He announced his age as he introduced himself during his Love Island promo.

“They love to be around me and I love to be around them. It’s going to be fun, I’m looking forward to it,” he said as he believed that all English women would be falling on him.

Born and raised in Rome, Italy, the latest Love Islander currently lives in Manchester. Looking to settle, he hopes to find out the person to spend the rest of his life with.

Will any of the single ladies in the luxurious Spanish villa be the one? It seemed like things were looking promising for the native Italian.

LOVE ISLAND: Gemma Owen’s mum met Love Island star’s famous dad at primary school

Davide’s eyes locked on Gemma Owen and vice versa

Gemma Owen – Love Island/ITV2

During the first night, the 17 contestants were able to get to know each other more as they searched for their future partners by playing a racy game.

Although Gemma had already been coupled up with Liam Llewelyn, she had been dared to kiss the “boy she fancied the most” during her turn. Without hesitation, the 19-year-old contestant went on to kiss the Italian bombshell. Steamy!

Those who were watching from home and the other 15 contestants (including Liam) were in shock as the two seemed to have obvious chemistry.

LOVE ISLAND: Is Love Island 2022 on every night and how long is each episode?

Fans are ‘concerned’ over the age-gap difference

As much as Davide and Gemma seem to be a potential couple, their kiss may not have pleased those watching from home who commented on their 8-year age difference.

Expressing their concerns about the two, some fans took to Twitter to express their outrage and some even threatened to complain to Ofcom.

Seeing Gemma a whole teenager kiss Davide a 27 year old. 8 years difference??? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VmmlXloyR7 — angelo dc (@angeloqpdc) June 6, 2022

Don’t care no one above 25 should be getting with someone who’s got teen in their age — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) June 6, 2022

I’m sorry but how old is Davide, because if he’s over 25 and he ends up with Gemma, i’m definitely complaining with OFCOM #loveisland — i’m tired (@its_lelz_) June 6, 2022

If davide and Gemma couple up I'm writing to ofcom #LoveIsland #LoveIsland2022 — Becca has no chill (@BeccaBeccz) June 6, 2022

WATCH LOVE ISLAND FROM JUNE 6TH AT 9 PM ON ITV2

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK