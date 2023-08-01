July 18 saw a brand new Love Island USA series kick off on Peacock. Each series of the hit dating show sees producers create different events set up to ignite the most on-screen drama including dropping bombshells into the villa and Casa Amor. In 2023, fans are curious to find out whether Love Island USA has Casa Amor episodes.

With the paradisal backdrop of Fiji, Love Island USA season 5 may see some contestants find love. However, drama is already on the rise, and the show is only weeks in. Kenzo Nudo, Emily Chavez, and Jonah Allman were three new additions to the series on Day 10. Will the original Islanders’ heads be turned for the newbies?

Credit: Love Island USA YouTube channel

Does Love Island USA have Casa Amor?

Yes. Love Island USA has Casa Amor episodes.

The infamous event takes place during each Love Island season in a bid to shake up the villa dynamics and test the contestants’ relationships.

For some of the Islanders, Casa Amor is a walk in the park, however, if heads turn within some couples, it could all be over for their existing romances in the main villa.

When does Casa Amor start?

Casa Amor usually takes place on Love Island USA during the show’s third week.

Previous seasons of the show, airing in 2021 and 2022, saw Casa Amor week kick off on August 8.

Season 4 saw 12 new faces join during one of the Peacock show’s most highly anticipated events.

Love Island fans say villa will ‘fall apart’

As the long-awaited Casa Amor episodes are almost here, Love Island USA fans are beginning to tweet about what’s to come.

One viewer tweeted: “I already know these boys are gonna wild out in Casa.”

Another said: “If Leo makes it to Casa Amor, he’s going to be a menace – it’ll be entertaining but that demon side is definitely going to take center stage.”

More made their predictions about the upcoming Casa Amor episodes, writing: “Keenan not surviving Casa Amor.”

Some also voiced their opinions on Twitter: “I’m at the point where I hope Kay Kay finds herself a man when Casa happens bc she deserves SO MUCH BETTER.”

More fans expressed their worries at not only Casa Amor but the show’s infamous movie night which also gets the drama brewing each year.

One wrote: “If there’s a movie night I fear there will be tantrums and breakdowns.”

