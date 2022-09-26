Ekin-Su follows in Molly-Mae's footsteps with new Beauty Works brand deal











Beauty Works has a new Love Island brand ambassador, and it’s none other than Ekin-Su. The news came as longtime brand collaborator Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy.

The deal follows the endless projects the actress has in store after winning Love Island with Davide Sanclimenti.

Although the value of the collaboration is unknown, Molly-Mae’s second deal renewal reportedly stood at £1.4 million minimum. Along with Ekin-Su’s £1 million deal with Oh Polly, it’s safe to assume that her Beauty Works contract is pretty hefty. Cha Ching!

Screenshot from official Oh Polly YouTube channel – Quick-fire Questions with Ekin-Su | Oh Polly

Beauty Works snags Ekin-Su as new ambassador

Revealing the news on Friday, September 23, Ekin-Su posted to Instagram: “So excited to announce I’m the newest Beauty Works ambassador, I can’t wait to bring you all on this journey with me and my favorite hair brand.”

“This is a pinch me moment and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of you,” she thanked her 3.2 million followers.

The 28-year-old showed a behind-the-scenes montage of her campaign shoot as she strutted to Beyonce’s PURE/HONEY. Styles teased in the clip include long and sleek, and extensions giving a wavy beach look. It’s a smart switch-up as Molly-Mae’s edits have exclusively been in her eponymous shade of blonde, and Ekin’s collection will likely cater to brunettes.

Her first edit is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, October 11.

View Instagram Post

Molly-Mae’s pregnancy reveal was totally unexpected

Fellow Love Island stars Tommy and Molly-Mae announced their upcoming arrival in a black-and-white video over the weekend. The influencer can be heard saying: “I love you so much, I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

Featuring one of their many heartfelt Love Island moments, it quickly flashed to 2022 where the future parents are captured cradling their soon-to-be bundle of joy.

Fellow Love Island alum Montana Brown commented: “Stop this is amazing!!!! Congratulations love birds.”

“Congratulation both of you,” wrote Beauty Works.

Molly’s sister, Zoe, added: “Love all 3 of you so much. You’re going to be incredible parents.”

The news was unexpected as Molly openly discussed her struggle with endometriosis early this year. It caused excruciating period pains and pain during sex, prompting her to resolve the issue.

Following her surgery, the influencer admitted in March the procedure helped her period pains, but did not “cure” the heaviness and pain completely. At the time, the painful sex remained a problem. Hopefully, her condition has improved since then.

View Instagram Post

