Love Island fans convinced Ekin-Su and her mum are ‘twins’ in unearthed pic













Ekin-Su’s mum literally said copy and paste. Love Island fans are convinced that she and her mum are ‘twins’ in an unearthed throwback photo.

Since arriving in the Love Island villa, bombshell Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu hasn’t failed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. She deserves a bonus for how much drama she has brought to the villa and naturally fans have become obsessed with the influencer.

Let’s take a look at Ekin-Su’s family life and the photo which has got fans convinced she and her mum are practically sisters.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: [email protected]

Ekin-Su and her mum are ‘twins’ in unearthed pic

Ekin-Su’s mum, Sezer Cülcüloğlu is 56 years old and is a retired teacher and psychotherapist. On the show the Love Island star has mentioned that her mother is a relationship therapist, which many Twitter users find amusing.

#LoveIsland

Ekin Su: my mums a relationship therapist

Ekin Su’s mum every night after watching Love Island: pic.twitter.com/6RF44dSbAQ — onion fart (@mostlyliterate) June 23, 2022

Sezer revealed in an interview with OK! that Ekin-Su has been “determined” to become famous since the age of three and is already a big influencer in Turkey. Sezer and Ekin-Su’s dad Zekai, 59, resides in Loughton, Essex, along with her younger brother Arda, 17.

After meeting at a drama class whilst at University her parents fell in love and moved to the UK from Turkey. Her mum then worked as a schoolteacher and her dad became a graphic designer. Her mum explained in the interview that Ekin-Su has always wanted to be on stage, after taking her to see the Nutcracker in London as a little girl, she found her true passion.

Fans are bewildered by a recently shared photo of the mother and daughter where they look very alike. Some Twitter users have even commented that they could be ‘twins’.

Ekin su’s mom is legit her twin #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FNT8SL1z7X — ekin su’s #1 attorney (@mayarayda) June 29, 2022

Ekin-Su’s family life explored

In 2019 the Love Islander shared a photo on Instagram, with her dad and little brother as they spent the day on Southend pier. She has also posted a heartfelt black and white throwback photo of herself as a child and her dad kneeling next to her, she captioned the snap: “Me and dad,” with a love heart.

In the same year, Ekin-Su also vacationed at Disney with her baby cousin who she was carrying in her arms. Interestingly, another one of Ekin-Su’s cousins is also in the media industry and works behind the scenes at Good Morning Britain.

Ekin-Su switches up the game in Love Island recoupling

Despite Ekin-Su being coupled up with Charlie and Davide being with Antigoni, Love Island fans are delighted after Ekin-Su chose Davide in last night’s recoupling (29 June).

Ekin-Su and Davide were initially drawn to each other and had even been coupled up near the start of the series, but Ekin-Su chose to recouple with Jay after they kissed on the terrace.

Love Island fans react to Ekin-Su and mum being like ‘twins’

Ekin looks so much like her mum! Very pretty



Ekin Su’s brother is basically her Loool #Loveislandaftersun — Orekelewa (@EtceteraWithEst) June 27, 2022

Ekin Su comes from a beautiful family wow, even the mum 😍 — ~ M ~ (@_Mxbel_) June 26, 2022

Ekin Su’s mum is a relationship coach? This explains a lot #LoveIsland — mina (@MinaLioness) June 23, 2022

Ekin su’s mum looks like she was dangerous in her prime #LoveIsland — Big stepper (@Huncho_Shaun265) June 26, 2022

Ekin Su looks exactly like her Mum omg — M U T O N I 🤍 (@mutoni_k) June 26, 2022